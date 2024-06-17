Colorado's Travis Hunter wants to kick during the 2024 season
Travis Hunter wants to add to his list of accomplishments next season. The Colorado Buffaloes two-way start is looking to add kicking duties to his snap count at least once.
While making an appearance in a recent video with YouTuber Donald De La Haye AKA Deestroying, Hunter was challenged to boot a PAT in 2024. He responded by saying he would love the opportunity to make it happen.
"Next year that's the goal, man," Hunter said on CU's practice field
De La Haye, who signed with the UFL's San Antonio Brahmas in January, was giving Hunter a few tips on how to kick effectively. The two tried to get it down to a science with the Buffs star needing a bit more lift on the ball.
Hunter appeared in nine games on both sides of the ball for the Buffaloes in 2023. He was named the Paul Hornung Award winner, despite missing three games due to a lacerated liver. "Saucy-T" recorded 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense while also adding 31 tackles, five PDUs and three INTs as a defender.
There is a strong sense Hunter will be one of the top ten picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's unlikely he'll play on both sides of the ball at the next level. For now, Hunter is still soaking up the spotlight before what's projected as his final season in Boulder.
At this point, we'll have to wait and see if Hunter's request to kick will be granted by Coach Prime and his staff. Even on a temporary or emergency basis, knowing he can do it would add another dimension to his game.