CSU's Jay Norvell says "no feelings" for Deion Sanders after history of family feud
Jay Norvell believes the Rocky Mountain Showdown is a great rivalry, but stopped short of saying much about Deion Sanders or the Buffaloes. The Colorado State Rams coach told reporters he's looking forward to this year's matchup, which will be in Fort Collins for the first time in three decades. He was asked if his relationship had changed with Coach Prime and one thing was clear: "It's personal."
"I don't have any feelings for Deion Sanders, I really don't," Norvell said at Mountain West Media Day on Thursday. "I don't think about Deion Sanders, unless you guys ask me a question about him."
Going back to Colorado's stunning comeback win over CSU in last year's Rocky Mountain Showdown, Sanders held back a lot of emotions after the game. The game was personal because of comments aimed at Sanders by Norvell, who targeted Sanders' sideline attire
"I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me. (Colorado's) not going to like us no matter what we do or say." This comment seemed to criticize Sanders' approach and respect for traditional values, intensifying the rivalry.
The handshake between the two coaches added more fuel to the fire in a moment caught by Prime Video. Norvell attempted to downplay his comments by saying they had nothing to do with Sanders' family. Sanders retorted, "You was talking about my mama, dawg." This exchange highlighted the fiery nature of the conflict. Shedeur Sanders played a key role in de-escalating the situation by meeting his father at midfield and reminded him not to confront Norvell physically and acted as a peacemaker.
Norvell's wife, Kim, added another layer to the controversy with her social media comment. She criticized Shedeur's behavior during the incident, but later deleted the tweet. This further showcased the tension between the two sides.
Next year's Rocky Mountain Showdown promises to be even more intense. With Colorado set to travel to Fort Collins on September 14 to play at Canvas Stadium. The personal and competitive stakes are higher than ever. The rivalry has been reignited, making the upcoming match a highly anticipated event.