Deion Sanders and Buffaloes laugh off report as "weird stuff"
Colorado football players and staff are responding to a recent report alleging that Coach Deion Sanders mandated attendance at a Lil Wayne concert during the spring game weekend in Boulder this past April.
The report from Athlon Sports claimed that players were required to support Shedeur Sanders, who was supposedly debuting a new song as an opening act. This incident, like a few others this offseason, supports the constant whirlwind of attention surrounding the Colorado football program, largely due to the high-profile presence of Coach Prime and his sons.
According to the report, the requirement to attend the concert was the tipping point for some players who subsequently entered the transfer portal. A source cited in the report described the situation as "Daddy Ball" and a major distraction.
However, Sanders and his players have dismissed the report by laughing it off. In the latest video by Well Off Media, Deion Sanders Jr. and Shedeur Sanders expressed disbelief and even noted that he was unaware of his planned performance until shortly before the concert.
Bucky further questioned the strength coach, Maurice Sims, about any potential disciplinary actions for missing the event. Sims humorously responded, calling the report "weird stuff" and saying that attendance was not mandatory. The Buffs players were asked by Bucky in the weight room if they attended the concert and they collectively downplayed the report, suggesting it was overblown. This was called "team bonding" time with the background of a Lil Wayne performing.
Coach Prime himself took to social media to denounce the report as entirely false. In a characteristic post, he expressed his thoughts and extended well-wishes. Sanders' dismissive yet lighthearted response underscores the team's overall attitude towards the allegation.
CU's football program might view this incident as just another baseless attack amidst the myriad of distractions in Boulder. They try to remain unified in their stance and focus amid the ongoing media frenzy.