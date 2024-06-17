Deion Sanders has cryptic message after denying Lil Wayne concert report
Deion Sanders can't wait for the 2024 college football season. The Colorado Buffaloes coach continues to deal with details surrounding a mass exodus and some of the players are reportedly not happy with how their time ended in Boulder.
According to a recent report by Athlon Sports, Sanders required his team to attend a Lil Wayne concert during the weekend of the Spring Game in April to support his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who made his rap debut as an opening act. It didn't sit well with some players who spoke out about it.
"The Wayne concert was the final straw for a few players who hit the transfer portal. When Coach Prime told us we all had to be there to support Shedeur as a rapper, they were not happy at all. To be honest, it was nothing but a huge distraction and Daddy Ball was being played."
Coach Prime denied the story and other players downplayed the significance, saying they were not "forced" to go, but support the team. "This is one of the best lies I’ve heard," Sanders wrote on X (Formerly Twitter) "God bless u and I pray u sleep well tonight because we are. Lawd JESUS."
There were a total of 42 Colorado players who exited via the transfer portal since the end of the 2023 season. Another roster turnover for Sanders and the Buffs entering his second year on campus. An array of reaction and opinions have been swirling around the program since losing six straight games and some questionable roster decisions during this offseason period. Far more than any other four-win team in the nation.
Sanders let Father's Day weekend pass before writing a cryptic statement. It's not clear if there is any tie to the report over the Lil Wayne concert, but the timing of it all is curious.
"The painful TRUTH is far better than a comforting LIE," Sanders wrote. "A LIE don't care who tells it but The TRUTH is hard to tell because it's not normal, it don't carry the same weight or travel as far as a LIE does. The TRUTH will set u free & a LIE will keep u in bondage."
Colorado has 73 days until they welcome North Dakota State into Folsom Field to kick off the 2024 season. It will be the first-ever meeting between the Buffs and the FCS powerhouse on ESPN's opening set of games.