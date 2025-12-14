Three Players Who Boosted Their Stock In Colorado Basketball's Win Over UTSA

Fueled by an impressive second half offensively, the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team improved to 9-1 on Saturday with an 88-64 win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

Twelve different Buffs saw action at the CU Events Center, including double-digit scorers Barrington Hargress (23), Bangot Dak (10) and Sebastian Rancik (15). In the second half, Colorado shot 62.2 percent from the field and outscored the Roadrunners, 53-32.

“Obviously pleased with the second half. Not so much the first half," Colorado coach Tad Boyle said, per CU. "I thought in the first half, we really played for ourselves, played a little bit selfishly, felt like we had to make a play every time we touched the ball.

"We over-dribbled, bad shots, turnovers. I thought we were really soft offensively in that first half. The second half was a Colorado team that I think we'd all come to grow and to appreciate and love and enjoy watching play."

Defensively, the Buffs held UTSA to under 40 percent shooting on the afternoon and helped create 16 turnovers. Dak and Felix Kossaras each had two blocks and freshman Jalin Holland totaled two steals.

Below are three Buffs who boosted their stock in Saturday's win over UTSA:

Barrington Hargress

Barrington Hargress stood out as Colorado's most productive offensive player and was particularly strong from deep, hitting 5-of-7 shots from 3-point land. The 23 points also marked a career-high for the UC Riverside transfer.

“I’m just reading the game, seeing what my guys are doing, what my reads are doing," Hargress said. "I feel I'm unselfish enough to realize when my guys are clicking more than I am, and I feel like that's better, and I feel like I can use that.

"And then there's times where it's a little bit slow and I just gotta use my offensive ability to create for myself. So it's really just the flow of the game and what the defense is presenting."

Equally as important, Hargress committed only one turnover.

Josiah Sanders

Guard Josiah Sanders was perhaps most impressive on the glass. The true freshman's six rebounds marked a career high and ranked second to Rancik's seven.

“Big-time energy. Josiah is playing aggressively again," Boyle said. "His energy and his rebounding were instrumental off the bench for us."

Along with bringing enery off the bench, Sanders is now averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds through the first 10 games of his college career.

Andrew Crawford

Although he played in only four minutes off the bench with Colorado up big, redshirt freshman guard Andrew Crawford showed some good in his fourth career game. Within about two minutes, he totaled a steal, dunk, 3-pointer and rebound.

Crawford's strong but short showing could result in increased minutes moving forward.

Colorado will next host Portland State on Wednesday (7 p.m. MT, ESPN+).