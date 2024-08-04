Deion Sanders' mentor says his unconventional style more about life than football
Mike Zimmer has long believed that Deion Sanders was destined to be a head coach. The longtime NFL coaching figure's confidence in Sanders stems from his knowledge of the Hall-of-Famers work ethic, discipline, and dedication to his players.
Zimmer has mentored Sanders during his journey and was with him at Jackson State. He recently talked about Coach Prime's tenure at Colorado.
“Deion is a terrific recruiter, he’s very disciplined,” Zimmer told The Ticket in Dallas. “I think he’s going to make these players understand that there’s more to life than just football. Hopefully he’s gonna have a good year. I think he will. I know he’s excited about being in a new conference. Obviously his son is a great player and they’ve got some really good players there."
Zimmer's relationship with Coach Prime goes beyond professional admiration. Although he was a candidate for Colorado's defensive coordinator position, he ultimately did not join Sanders' staff. However, he did recommend Robert Livingston for the opening and we'll see what the former Bengals coach can dial up this year.
Sanders' unconventional recruiting style at Colorado has drawn criticism. Unlike traditional coaches who visit homes or high schools, Sanders stays in Boulder and invites prospects to visit him. This approach is similar to NFL free agency, but many overlook the health challenges Sanders faces and why frequent travel would be terrible for him.
Overall, Zimmer's endorsement and Sanders' unique approach highlight the multifaceted challenges and innovations in modern collegiate football recruitment and coaching. Sanders would've liked a "layup" to start the 2024 season, but instead Colorado will host North Dakota State at Folsom Field on August 29. The FCS powerhouse has been a consistent national championship threat at the lower level and has only one lost to an FBS team since 2010.