Deion Sanders Explains Why He's Glad Son Shedeur Didn't Inherit His Speed
During an illustrious NFL career that ultimately landed him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Deion Sanders became known for his flashy personality and game-breaking speed. Sanders's son Shedeur, a projected top pick in the 2025 NFL draft, shares his father's big-play ability, but as some, including ProFootballTalk's Chris Simms, pointed out, not his father's speed.
During an appearance on ProFootballTalk Live on Friday, Simms mentioned that he was shocked that Sanders, as well as Deion's other son Shilo, didn't inherit his speed. After jokingly blaming his son's lack of speed on their "mama's side" of the family, Sanders went on to explain why it's actually a good thing for Shedeur.
"But you know what," the elder Sanders said. "I don't think Shedeur would be the quarterback he is if he had that. Because now he really has to use the intellect and instinct and understanding of the game and understand defenses and all that."
And Sanders went on to add that he feels Sanders has utilized these intangibles to the best of his ability, despite the environment around him not always being the best, whether it be due to coordinator changes or less-than-stellar offensive line protection.
"How many quarterbacks going into this draft have started every game in high school, every game in college but one, has had several different offensive coordinators, and not the best protection we would want, and his numbers keep going up every year?" Sanders asked.
Sanders might not be winning any 40-yard dash competitions, as his father, with 4.27 speed, would have. But the elder Sanders clearly doesn't think his son needs that elite quickness to succeed in pro football.