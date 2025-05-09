Shedeur Sanders Surprises Cleveland High School Team With Inspiring Visit
The Cleveland Browns selected former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round (No. 144 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, following their third-round pick of quarterback Dillon Gabriel from Oregon. Despite being chosen after Gabriel, Sanders has quickly emerged as a fan favorite in Cleveland, captivating the community with his charisma and approachability.
That connection became clear after draft weekend when Sanders visited a local high school shortly after arriving in Cleveland. After spending time with the students, Sanders stepped out to the school's football field to get in some personal work ahead of rookie minicamp. That’s when a group of players from a neighboring high school eagerly gathered near the sidelines after spotting him, excited and hopeful to meet the former Buffs quarterback they’d only seen on screens.
The spontaneous encounter was captured on social media, highlighting the magnetic presence Sanders brings wherever he goes in Northeast Ohio.
Now, Sanders has closed that loop in a meaningful way by making good on a promise to visit them and show up at their school. Videos shared online show Sanders stepping into a team weight training session, taking photos, sharing words, providing energy, and once again proving he’s serious about keeping his pre-draft promise to connect with local youth.
“You’ll understand—I’ll be more involved in the community and really leading the kids in the right direction.”- Shedeur Sanders
The visit wasn’t heavily promoted or tied to any official team function. Sanders simply showed up, walking into Berea-Midpark High School during a routine training session. His unexpected arrival sent a wave of excitement through the room—some players even pausing their lifts to take it all in.
For a group of teenagers who had only caught a glimpse of him weeks earlier, it was a moment that instantly elevated the day.
Footage posted across social media shows Sanders dapping up players, smiling for photos, and spending real time with the team.
Several players could be seen beaming throughout the encounter, clearly energized by the visit. And while Sanders has yet to play a down in Cleveland, moments like this still matter—for these young athletes, meeting an NFL player under these circumstances makes them feel seen, valued, and inspired by someone who once stood where they stand now.
It’s a genuine moment that hinted at the kind of presence Sanders could have in the Cleveland community if things work out on the football field. This latest visit confirms it. Sanders isn’t just adjusting to life as a pro—he’s actively choosing to embed himself in a city that is beginning to take him in as one of its own.
While Sanders’ NFL journey is only just beginning, he is already making an impact off the field in Cleveland. By showing up for the next generation—literally—he’s building relationships that go beyond social media and game-day interactions.
It’s clear from his short time in Ohio that Sanders is in Cleveland to work, but he’s also committed to following through on his promises to the community. So far, he’s achieving that.