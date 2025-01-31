Shedeur Sanders Jokes His Dad Deion Sanders Faces 'Separation Anxiety' Without Him
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders spent the past week in Arlington, Texas at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Though Shedeur did not participate in practices or the game, he met with multiple NFL teams and staffers as the 2025 draft process gets underway. Throughout that time, Shedeur met with at least the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants—who possess the top three picks in April's draft.
Shedeur caught up with NFL Network reporter Jane Slater during the Shrine Bowl game on Thursday, who asked the 22-year-old quarterback if he experienced any notable interactions as he spoke to different NFL teams and scouts.
Instead, Shedeur noted that the funniest interaction he's had has been with his dad and former Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, who hasn't stopped calling him over the course of the week.
“My dad was calling me," Shedeur told Slater. "That was the most funniest thing, my dad was calling me. He has separation anxiety, he kept calling me. I said, 'Look, Pops, it’s over with, it’s time for me to soar on my own now.'"
Deion has coached Shedeur since he was in high school, where Deion worked as the offensive coordinator. Deion went on to coach his son in college at Jackson State, and then Colorado. With Shedeur and his brother Shilo now leaving for the NFL, Deion will not be around his sons as much as before.
Deion already navigated his first day as the Buffaloes' head coach without coaching his sons earlier this month. Though Deion called it an "emotional day," he was also excited for the chance to just be a coach and not a dad.
Still, it's evident and unsurprising that Deion remains heavily invested in his sons' lives, and likely misses them as they enter the next chapter of their lives without him as coach.