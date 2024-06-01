Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders notices unrealistic look for Buffs in EA Sports College Football 25

Coach Prime doesn't agree with the add-ons for the upcoming game

Josh Tolle

Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Deion Sanders noticed something was a bit off with a first look image of EA Sports College Football 25. This might send the design team scrambling back to the drawing board with some new suggestions. The picture shows a group of Buffaloes players in what appears to be Folsom Field and one is wearing a hoodie underneath a cropped jersey. Two red flags right off the bat.

A couple of real Colorado players chimed in on social media, including safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig who got a response from Coach Prime.

Colorado doesn't have many players with jersey numbers in the single digits. This was likely a template that won't see the light of day but definitely never in Prime's locker room. Nonetheless, it's good to see a few details that are starting to be leaked out.

Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter was featured on the cover with Texas QB Quinn Ewers and Michigan RB Donovan Edwards. The trio took part in a shoot at the iconic Cotton Bowl in Dallas in preparation for the July 19th release. Hunter was one of the first players to ink a deal with EA Sports for a spot in the game.

As of May 28, roughly 90 percent of all FBS players said they were taking the NIL deal that will secure a one-time $600 payout and a free copy of the game. EA Sports will put out the first college release after an 11-year hiatus due to a rights issue that played out in court for the greater part of a decade.

Published
Josh Tolle

JOSH TOLLE