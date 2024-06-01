Deion Sanders notices unrealistic look for Buffs in EA Sports College Football 25
Deion Sanders noticed something was a bit off with a first look image of EA Sports College Football 25. This might send the design team scrambling back to the drawing board with some new suggestions. The picture shows a group of Buffaloes players in what appears to be Folsom Field and one is wearing a hoodie underneath a cropped jersey. Two red flags right off the bat.
A couple of real Colorado players chimed in on social media, including safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig who got a response from Coach Prime.
Colorado doesn't have many players with jersey numbers in the single digits. This was likely a template that won't see the light of day but definitely never in Prime's locker room. Nonetheless, it's good to see a few details that are starting to be leaked out.
Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter was featured on the cover with Texas QB Quinn Ewers and Michigan RB Donovan Edwards. The trio took part in a shoot at the iconic Cotton Bowl in Dallas in preparation for the July 19th release. Hunter was one of the first players to ink a deal with EA Sports for a spot in the game.
As of May 28, roughly 90 percent of all FBS players said they were taking the NIL deal that will secure a one-time $600 payout and a free copy of the game. EA Sports will put out the first college release after an 11-year hiatus due to a rights issue that played out in court for the greater part of a decade.