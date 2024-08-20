Deion Sanders reveals Travis Hunter's simple formula to successful football life
Deion Sanders has forged a deep connection with Travis Hunter throughout both stops in his collegiate career. Needless to say, the two-way star is one of the most talented players and is about to enter one of the highly anticipated seasons in college football history.
Coach Prime has spoken warmly about Hunter, not just as a standout player, but as a person of remarkable character. Sanders emphasized Hunter's integrity, praising him for staying away from vices like smoking, drinking, and reckless behavior. He also highlighted Hunter's academic achievements, noting that he has one of the highest GPAs on the team at a perfect 4.0. For Sanders, Hunter’s strong moral character and focus on personal development are just as impressive as his athletic abilities.
"First off, Travis is a phenomenal athlete," Sanders told SI's Nick Ferguson on the Nick Ferg Show. "He takes life seriously and then life takes him serious. It's a wonderful combination. He's one of the best athletes I've ever seen."
This connection between the two extends beyond the football field. Sanders and Hunter bond over fishing trips, but for them, it's not just about catching fish—it's about meaningful conversations on life. Sanders described these moments as opportunities to talk about everything from future plans and land acquisition to fatherhood and family values. The coach appreciates that Hunter is receptive to these life lessons, which speaks to his maturity and willingness to learn.
Sanders even went as far as to say that Hunter, at his current age, is better than Sanders was at the same stage in his career. This is high praise from someone of Sanders' caliber, and it speaks volumes about the potential Hunter possesses. However, it’s clear that for Sanders, the qualities that make Hunter truly special go beyond football.
The bond between them is one of mutual respect and mentorship, rooted in a shared vision for life both on and off the field. This special relationship between coach and player is something Sanders cherishes, and it’s a testament to the impact a strong mentor can have on a young athlete’s life.