Colorado Travis Hunter named to 2024 preseason AP All-American team
Colorado's Travis Hunter continues to build on his impressive football career, recently being named to the 2024 preseason Associated Press All-America team. This honor adds to the growing list of accolades for the versatile player, who is also projected as a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The recognition comes just days after ESPN ranked him among the top three players in college football, highlighting his immense talent and potential.
In the 2023 season, Hunter played a crucial role for the Buffaloes, starting full-time on both offense and defense. His versatility is unmatched, as evidenced by the 436 snaps he played on offense and the 566 snaps on defense, in addition to 30 special teams snaps. Despite missing three games due to injury, he made a significant impact on the field. Offensively, he recorded 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns, finishing second on the team in receptions. Defensively, the Paul Hornung Award winner tied for the team lead in interceptions with three and led the team in pass breakups with five, along with 31 total tackles.
Hunter's stellar performance last season earned him first-team All-America honors from the AP, making him the first Colorado player to achieve this distinction as an all-purpose player. It marked the first time in 13 years that a Colorado player received first-team All-America honors, with the last being offensive tackle Nate Solder in 2010.
As Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for their 2024 season opener against North Dakota State on August 29, all eyes will be on the star player. His dual-threat capabilities on both sides of the ball make him a key player to watch, and his preseason accolades only heightened expectations for the upcoming season.