Deion Sanders' New Safety Duo Could Shake Up The Big 12

Following several changes all across the roster, the safety position for the Colorado Buffaloes looks to be much improved behind the duo of Naeten Mitchell and Randon Fontenette.

The duo could provide exactly what coach Deion Sanders needs to climb back into Big 12 Conference relevancy.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

What The Safety Duo Could Bring To Colorado’s Secondary

Last season, Mitchell (New Mexico State) and Fontenette (Vanderbilt) excelled at their previous football programs. Combined, they totaled 145 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 12 pass break ups, three interceptions and five forced fumbles.

The Buffaloes have lost a lot of players through the transfer portal, and since 2024, have not had a solid safety duo. However, with the additions of Randon Fontenette and Naeten Mitchell, that looks like it could change for the 2026 season.

Both players have shown a history of production and last season combined for 145 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 12 pass breakups, three interceptions, and five forced fumbles. That is a great sign to see from the back end of a defense as Fontenette and Mitchell are projected to start.

It is crucial to have players who can make plays on the ball, especially at the safety position, and it seems Colorado has found just that in two players who should be able to work well as a tandem.

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) is grabbed by Vanderbilt safety/outside linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) in an NCAA college football game on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Randon Fontenette

Fontenette’s play style is best described as a box safety who can play the run and fill gaps, but also provides the versatility to be solid in coverage. This is great news for Colorado as the Buffaloes must find a way to improve their run defense, and having a physical player at safety could go a long way in that respect.

“(Fontenette) is everything that you want in a Power Four safety. I think he’s a future NFL guy. His production over the last two years at Vanderbilt on a really good Vanderbilt team on a really good Vanderbilt defense. I think he’s gonna set him up for the type of year here in 2026 that’s gonna have him viewed as one of the top safeties in the 2027 NFL Draft. Versatility is crazy instinct, one of my most coveted football tricks being instinctual,” said Scott Procter on the DNVR Buffs Podcast.

Fontenette’s experience in the SEC should help him tremendously as he looks to continue improving his game. The Big 12 will be a change of pace from the SEC, but Fontenette should be able to still find great success and potentially put himself in a great spot to be one of the better safeties in the country next season.

Naeten Mitchell (4) gets ready to tackle the Kennesaw State running back during Saturday's game. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Naeten Mitchell

Mitchell's game is a bit different from Fontenette’s in the sense that he is more of a coverage safety, but still does have the ability to play the run well. Mitchell is someone who could line up in the slot at nickel or play as the free safety to make plays on the ball over the top. Last season, Mitchell was targeted 39 times and only gave up 19 catches with is good for a 48 percent completion percentage.

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Mitchell’s versatility is something that first-year defensive coordinator Chris Marve can use to his advantage to disguise what Colorado wants to do with fronts and in coverage. Safeties coach Vonn Bell can also use his NFL experience to help mentor Fontenette and Mitchell to help them become the best they can be.

The more Colorado can mix up the defense against younger quarterbacks, the better. It is very difficult to break down what the opposing defenses are doing, and when teams like Colorado have multiple players who have great position versatility, it becomes almost impossible to know what they are doing from snap to snap.

Colorado Coach Deion Sanders and his staff knew exactly what they were doing when they recruited Mitchell and Fontenette. These two play perfectly off each other and provide versatility, so no matter what, they can switch responsibilities and make sure the defense is aligned right.

This safety position is in great hands for Colorado and has the potential to be one of the better duos in the country, and it has the potential to help the Buffaloes' overall defense become one of the more difficult units to compete against.