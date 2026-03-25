Colorado's Quanell Farrakhan Jr. Reveals Favorite Aspect of New-Look Offense

Wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. is entering his second season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Farrakhan signed with the Buffs out of high school in the 2025 recruiting class as a four-star recruit.

He spoke to reporters about new Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

Brennan Marion Brings New Offense To Boulder

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes needed a jolt of energy on the offensive side of the football and the hope to have found it with Brennan Marion. Marion was previously the head coach of the Sacramento State Hornets. He was there for just one season in 2025, improving the Hornets win total from three in 2024 to seven.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders must have liked what he saw from Marion at Sac. State and went out and got him.

The Buffs had many roster changes this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Colorado has 43 incoming transfers, making Farrakhan one of the few members to be on both the 2025 and 2026 teams. He spoke about Marion’s offense and his favorite part about it.

“With Coach Marion’s offense, we almost have like the whole nine, you know. He gives us the leeway to get open. That’s what our motto is,” Farrakhan said. “His offense is very creative and that’s what I really love about it and I feel like I can really shine in the offense.”

🔥 Quanell X. First Press Conference. Gonna Have a Big Year 💛🦬



"Coach Marion gives us the leaway to get open. I feel like I can really shine in the offense. This team has gelled how it needs to be" https://t.co/TRepzp5TmF pic.twitter.com/NwCTnPfOnp — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) March 24, 2026

Brennan Marion is known for running the “Go-Go” offense. The “Go-Go” is an uptempo offense that features a quarterback in the shotgun with two running backs in the backfield with him. Farrakhan seems confident this will be a positive scheme for his skillset.

Quanell Farrakhan Jr. Enters Second Season With Colorado

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) and cornerback Ben Bouzi (39) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Quanell Farrakhan Jr. saw most of his production as a freshman come on special teams. He had five punt returns for a total of 33 yards. He also had two total tackles.

On offense, Farrakhan had one reception for 17 yards. It will be interesting to see how his role changes as a sophomore in 2026.

Colorado made some big acquisitions in the transfer portal at wide receiver. They landed former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., former Miami (Ohio) Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry, former San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero, and former Sacramento State Hornets wide receiver Ernest Campbell.

New Starting Quarterback for Buffaloes

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It appears that Colorado will give the starting nod to quarterback Julian Lewis when their 2026 season kicks off on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Lewis is a redshirt freshman and entering his second season in Boulder. As a true freshman in 2025, Lewis played in four games, starting two. He threw for 589 yards with four touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

With a completely revamped wide receiver room, it will be important for Lewis to build chemistry quickly with them during practice before the regular season gets underway.