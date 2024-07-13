Deion Sanders says "stop lying on us" after report about Shedeur Sanders' NFL teams
We're not 48 hours removed from the Big 12 Conference Media Days in Las Vegas and Coach Prime was already on social media shooting down the rumor mill. He took to X (Formerly Twitter) to set the record straight about a report on Shedeur that he would only play for one of a select few teams. The outlet, which is less than reputable to be polite, has never been present at any media availability since the Sanders family came to Boulder. To Prime’s credit, the rumor is completely false and lazy. From a reporting standpoint.
Despite popular belief among some of Coach Prime’s faithful fans, it’s important to differentiate between reputable sources and non-reputable sources. Especially when it comes to the Buffaloes. There were a good number of "journalists" who popped up overnight after Sanders transitioned to Boulder.
One thing that has never been up for debate is Sanders has done an incredible job preparing his sons for the big stage. Shedeur Sanders just might be one of the most media prepared college football players ever. He does not need his father to defend him every time someone says something that isn’t exactly true or unflattering. While it’s understandable that he wouldn’t want false narratives to go unchecked, it’s also beginning to feel a bit "Papa Bear" with how often he feels the need to push back.
Sanders woke up this morning and tweeted out:
“Please stop lying on us. Show me where Shedeur Sanders said what teams he desired to play for? That’s something we don’t do. God bless whomever was the GENESIS of this lie. We love ya and hope u attain what u desire. A LIE DON’T CARE WHO TELLS IT. #Dad/#CoachPrime”
Coach Prime has seen more than a number of storylines around his program that are in fact not true. However, most of those storylines are being pushed by way of social media posts from fans or wannabe journalists. At no point during interviews in Vegas did Shedeur ever say where he wanted to play. Also, he hasn't said publicly where he wants to go and the timing of the rumor is suspicious. Other people have asked Shedeur that question, and he’s never taken the bait. Did he list six teams that he would like to go to as the aforementioned outlet claims? Absolutely not. But there is an issue with Coach Prime's response.
After asking for evidence that Shedeur ever said that, he goes on to say “That’s something we don’t do”. Except he did during an earlier interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game. It wasn't just hinting at it either. He was very specific about where he would love to see his sons play. In the hour and fifteen-minute interview that Coach Prime did with Gillie and Wallo, he was asked flat out to predict where Shedeur and Travis Hunter will end up in the upcoming NFL draft. Prime said “Top Four”. Great. Any draft analyst worth his weight would agree with that. Most likely Shedeur goes within the top two picks, providing nothing causes his draft stock to fall.
Hunter going top four also makes some sense. Especially if said team is willing to play him both ways. It would’ve been great and a non-story, if that’s where he left it. The surprising part behind Prime saying this was that it wasn’t a non-story. It was a lead story for multiple days, even the debate shows on ESPN and FS1 had a field day with those comments, making them hard to forget. Then Coach Prime resets with “now all of this is subjective because I KNOW where I want them to go. And let’s not forget about Shilo. But I know where I want them to go. So, there are certain cities where that ain’t gonna happen. It’s gonna be an Eli (situation). We ain’t doing that.”
Eli Manning was drafted by the San Diego Chargers twenty years ago, and it was his father, Archie, who stepped in to force a trade to the New York Giants. In what world is that not influencing where they will end up? Prime is correct that Shedeur never said that, but to say “that’s something we don’t do” is inaccurate. You’ve already begun to lay the groundwork for influencing exactly what the false rumor is suggesting. Which all feeds into a larger ‘control’ issue which affects everything around the situation.
Anyone who is paying attention will see that list of six and think, “the first 5 teams are just Deion Sanders’ former teams”. But why Philly? Deion Sanders never played for the Philadelphia Eagles. The answer to why the Eagles, is because Wallo said it in that same interview. Wallo said, “Now we’ll take Shilo on the Eagles”. Then Gillie agreed.
With Coach Prime confirming, “That would be a good fit”. He has teams in mind. So, that must mean all of his former teams and one more that was floated but definitely not confirmed as one of those teams. The difference is a social media report will simply run it hoping for clicks and views. Actual reporters would look at that and know that’s too “soap opera level” predictable to believe that’s actually the list.
The Sanders men are many things, and media savvy is definitely one of their strengths. The bigger issue at play here though, Coach Prime needs to understand they can’t control every narrative that comes out about them and constantly pushing back on amateurs is not a good look. No program or team has ever been able to completely control everything and any attempt to do so is literally a fool's errand.