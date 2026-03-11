Colorado Fans Will Love What Safeties Coach Vonn Bell Revealed About Boo Carter

The Colorado Buffaloes’ spring camp is in full swing, which means plenty of incoming talent is getting the chance to make early impressions. Still, coach Deion Sanders and recently hired safeties coach Vonn Bell might have already found the program’s next star player.

That player is Tennessee safety transfer, Boo Carter.

Sanders hired Bell as Colorado’s safeties coach while also bringing him on as a defensive analyst this offseason. Carter arrived in Boulder with high expectations, and it appears he’s already making a strong impression on Bell during spring camp.

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) pulls on his jersey during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 6, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His early performances and work ethic behind the scenes have started to turn heads within Colorado’s defensive unit.

“He’s embracing those challenges and he’s in the office every day pressing forward and striving every day to be the best version of himself,” Bell said. “He had a great day today. My goal is always high and it’s always a high standard because he’s so talented.”

Bell believes Carter’s combination of talent and dedication could allow him to grow into a major star for the Buffaloes’ defense.

“The sky is the limit for him,” Bell continued. “He’s one of the most talented guys that I’ve seen in a long time.”

Carter still has plenty of work ahead of him this spring, but his early impact has already created buzz within the program. If he continues on this trajectory, the Tennessee transfer could quickly become one of the most important pieces of Colorado’s defense this season.

Von Bell Sees Massive Potential In Boo Carter

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) celebrates after a tackle during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Kentucky in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have been searching for a star since quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter left for the NFL Draft. The program has struggled, and so has player development under Sanders.

That’s why Carter carries so much potential. He entered the transfer portal to leave Tennessee and find more playing time. This is now a chance the Buffaloes are ready to give him.

Bell’s comments only reinforce that belief, showing just how special Carter could be in Boulder.

If he keeps developing at this pace, Carter could quickly become the playmaker Colorado’s defense has been missing. With his combination of talent, versatility, and work ethic, he’s a player to watch all season long.

Boo Carter Could Become A Major Playmaker For Deion Sanders

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) runs during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 31, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carter is easily one of the biggest additions to the Buffaloes’ defense through the transfer portal this offseason. He’s expected to step in right away as a versatile playmaker, giving Colorado flexibility in both coverage and run support.

Bell confirmed just how special Carter can be, emphasizing that his ceiling is incredibly high if he continues developing the way he has this spring.

His experience and ability to create game-changing plays make him a weapon the defense can rely on every down. Last season at Tennessee, Carter recorded 25 tackles, including 16 solo stops, while adding three forced fumbles, pass deflections and a sack. Those numbers showed he can make an impact against top competition.

Now in Boulder, Carter is projected to take on a hybrid safety role and become an important piece of Colorado’s defensive rotation. His versatility and proven production could give the Buffaloes an immediate boost on the back end of the defense.

