New Colorado Safeties Coach Vonn Bell Calls Out Buffaloes Effort At Practice

Spring football is underway for coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

After practice this week, Colorado safeties coach Vonn Bell was not happy with the effort and energy his group displayed, and is demanding better moving forward, in a video posted from Well Off Media.

Dec 17, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Vonn Bell (24) is introduced before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Vonn Bell’s Post-Practice Comments

“I don’t need no more attitude. I need more. You feel me safeties? We need to talk and communicate. We need execution every play. I don’t care who play. I’m gonna play the best guys,” said Bell.

🔥 Coach Bell. Aint Playing Around 🦬



"I need more. I dont need no more attitude. We need execution. Every play. I dont care who plays. Im gonna play the best guys"



🔄 @Vonn

📽️ @DeionSandersJr https://t.co/vXV6mQpV2G pic.twitter.com/WbrjOpsqIF — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) March 11, 2026

Vonn Bell would know better than anybody what good versus bad effort looks like and what each player is capable of. Bell did a lot more than just play in the NFL, he played alongside great players.

One of his more notable teammates was quarterback Drew Brees, who was just recently selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Bell had the opportunity to go against Brees in practice every single day and see how he prepared to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the game.

Naeten Mitchell (4) puts a firm tackle on the opponent's quarterback during Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special to the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All that to say, Bell will continue to hold his group to a higher standard because he knows what it takes to be great. Players like Naeten Mitchell have emphasized that they want to play in the league. With that in mind, Bell will push his unit as hard as it takes to help them accomplish that goal.

If the safeties lack effort, that isn’t the only group affected. That lack of effort and communication hurts the rest of the defense. Each person must do their job, and if one group fails to do so, the whole defense is in jeopardy of falling apart.

Coach Prime also understands how important it is for each person to do their job, which is why he has become more hands-on this offseason. That is also why he had encouraged the coaches to hold their players to a higher standard.

First year defensive coordinator Chris Marve has also been pushing the players hard and expecting maximum effort out of them. When the players do not give that effort Marve makes sure to hold them in check.

Colorado needs a culture shift, and early in the spring, it is clear that the secondary has a great leader to push them to be a part of the positive side of that change.

Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) runs the ball while defended by Vanderbilt Commodores safety Randon Fontenette (2) during the third quarter at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Safety Room

The safety room is one that was able to improve this offseason with the likes of Naeten Mitchell, Randon Fontenette, Jaydan Hardy, and Jah Jah Boyd through the transfer portal, with Ben Finneseth as the main returner to the room.

Mitchell and Fontenette seem to be the projected starters as of now for the 2026 season.

Many have referred to Randon Fontenette as a leader of the room. His experience in the SEC at Vanderbilt will no doubt play a part in that. In his time at Vanderbilt, Fontenette totaled 125 tackles, 15 pass breakups, and 14.5 tackles for loss, which showcases his ability as a big-time player. and someone who can contribute in all aspects of the game.

Naeten Mitchell, who transfers over from New Mexico State, has also produced on the field in a big way. In his time at New Mexico State, he recorded 102 tackles, nine pass breakups, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Mitchell brings speed and an ability to make plays to this secondary, which has been showcased in multiple instances during spring ball this offseason.

Finneseth has been a mainstay at Colorado for the last few years and brings a sense of continuity to an otherwise new room. Finneseth was able to record 27 tackles in 2025, providing depth on defense and upside as a special teams ace. He will continue to hold the team accountable to ensure this team is more successful than it has been in his final college season.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaydan Hardy (1) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oklahoma transfer Jaydan Hardy had limited game action in 2025 but was able to add 11 tackles, one interception, one pass breakup, and a forced fumble, showcasing his playmaking talent. While Hardy may not be the favorite to start at safety, he could be a solid addition on special teams, and when his number is called, he should be able to take advantage of the opportunity.

Jah Jah Boyd transfers from Indiana, where he was part of a national championship team but was not able to get much action. However, in the reps he got, he totaled seven tackles and one forced fumble. Boyd should have a better opportunity to carve out a role for himself in Boulder, whether it is on special teams or on defense.

This safety group has a collection of players from all over with different levels of experience, talent, and production, and coach Bell knows it is his job to maximize those traits. How hard he pushes will go a long way in determining how this group performs and how successful the Buffaloes are in 2026.

The key will be how much the players can buy into what coach Bell wants, but also what the Colorado program asks of them as leaders.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!