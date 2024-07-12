Shedeur Sanders says "We know we're everybody's Super Bowl" in 2024
Shedeur Sanders holds the belief that every team facing Colorado in the 2024 season will view their matchup as the most significant game of their year. As the quarterback for Colorado and son of the legendary Deion Sanders, he's no stranger to high expectations.
At the Big 12 media days, he acknowledged the heightened pressure, stating, "We know we're everybody's Super Bowl." This mindset, he elaborated, has been ingrained since his first media day at an HBCU where he confidently declared his team wouldn’t lose a game—a promise he fulfilled by going undefeated in the SWAC.
Despite Colorado's lackluster 4-8 season in 2023, Shedeur remains grounded and focused heading into next year. CU "Grown" QB emphasized the importance of staying level-headed and taking full advantage of the present moment, while refusing to be the player who looks back with regret. This attitude is critical as the Buffaloes face an uphill battle to improve their standing. They are not widely considered contenders for the national championship in 2024, but Sanders' leadership and performance are pivotal to changing that perception.
Shedeur's individual stats further highlight his impact. He was selected as the quarterback for the preseason All-Big 12 team, alongside his teammates Travis Hunter and B.J. Green II. Despite the team's struggles, Shedeur's statistics were impressive last year. He completed 69.3% of his passes for 3,230 yards, threw 27 touchdowns against just three interceptions, although he was sacked 52 times in 11 games.
Heading into the 2024 season, Shedeur is seen as a potential Heisman hopeful and a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft. Overall, Coach Prime is optimistic about Colorado's prospects, despite their low placement in the Big 12 media poll. Deion confidently states, "I'd be an idiot to sit over here and not tell you we plan on winning." He highlights the experienced coaching staff, boasting over 140 years of NFL experience, as a crucial factor in their strategy for success.
Shedeur Sanders’ belief in his team’s potential, coupled with his impressive individual performance and the leadership of his father, sets a determined tone for Colorado's 2024 season. Despite past challenges and low external expectations, the Buffaloes are gearing up to exceed predictions and prove their critics wrong.