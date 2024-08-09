Deion Sanders shuts down CBS and Denver Post reporters at CU Media Day
Deion Sanders appeared to be enjoying his birthday in a way that made headlines. The Hall-of-Famer, known for his charismatic and often unconventional approach, left an impression by shutting down two reporters, leaving the room buzzing after Friday' press conference.
The first encounter involved CBS4 Denver reporter Eric Christensen, who was left perplexed when Sanders refused to take his question. Sanders candidly remarked that CBS was "foul" and insinuated that they were aware of their wrongdoing, leaving Christensen at a loss for words.
The second instance was even more striking. When Denver Post reporter Sean Keeler tried to ask a question, Sanders interrupted, turning the tables by asking Keeler why he didn’t like the Buffaloes. “Why do you not like us? You don’t like us, man. Why do you do this to yourself?... No, I’m serious,” Sanders pressed.
Keeler, visibly caught off guard, responded by insisting that his question was purely about football. However, Sanders wasn't satisfied and denied Keeler the opportunity to proceed, stating that they could discuss football once Keeler explained his apparent dislike for the program.
Sanders’ approach left Keeler nervously laughing throughout the exchange, as the atmosphere grew tense. The press conference quickly moved on when Sanders called on a different reporter, who asked a question without conflict.
Sanders' larger-than-life personality and his protective stance over his team shows through before the season. As Colorado prepares to open its first season in the Big 12 at home against North Dakota State on August 29, all eyes will be on Sanders and his bold approach to both football and the media.