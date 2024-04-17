Deion Sanders tells players to "Jump or Ride" on Portal day
Deion Sanders rarely has to mince his words, and Tuesday was no exception. The Colorado Buffaloes coach reminded his players what day it was with an ultimatum.
"It's portal day," Sanders said on CU's practice field via Well Off Media. "If anybody wants to jump, jump. If anybody wants to ride, ride. What y'all want to do?"
The Hall-of-Famer's message came on the same day he lost former five-star recruit Cormani McClain to the transfer portal. Colorado had ten players officially announce their exit from the program since Monday. It was a list that included three starters from last year.
The Lakeland, Fla. native blew off Miami and wanted to be an immediate game changer for the Coach Prime and the Buffs. He played nine games with four starts as a true freshman last year. His breakout moment came against USC, with McClain flexing a bit on Brenden Rice. He'll likely be headed back to the Sunshine State.
Colorado is now even in the transfer portal since the end of last season. A total of 27 players in and out. But that number is expected to change with the recent players entering the portal. Shilo Sanders put an open call out to transfer players on Tuesday. He told them to direct message him for defense and his brother, Shedeur, for offense. What is viewed as a desperate plea by some is actually a smart new approach to reel in quality players.
The transfer portal window remains open for thirteen days and will close right after CU's Spring Game on April 27th.