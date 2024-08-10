Deion Sanders' true coaching experience questioned by FOX Sports analyst
Deion Sanders has been given high praise and extreme criticism by the sports media. He will present his side of the story for the masses to eat up like grandma’s favorite after Sunday dinner dessert. The Colorado Buffaloes coach understands how to grab the attention of those in the room and keep them entertained believing that he is walking on water when standing in a puddle from a heavy rain.
Coach Prime came to Boulder looking to solidify himself with content creators who will positively push his narrative regardless of what’s taking place. He made a statement during a zoom meeting last year that has not aged well. Since one of the content creators that was on the call, RJ Young, is being criticized by Colorado fans it says a lot. They don’t understand why Coach Prime should be held accountable for not delivering on what he stated he was going to do when arriving in Boulder.
Sanders has said over and over that he is a winner and it’s not about just winning on the field. But that extends off-the-field, the classroom and in life. The Buffs athletic department is extremely pleased with Prime helping the university rake in $343 Million Dollars from July 31st to the end of November in 2023. From selling out their home football games, merchandise, and alumni/boosters wanting to donate to the university, the “Prime Effect” is raging like a wildfire.
People will ask what’s wrong with Sanders being driven to help the University obtain more financial gains? CU athletic director Rick George will accept the financial windfall and the sports programs will benefit but the objective is to win games. Being the conversation piece that every sports analyst wants to generate on a daily basis will go so far when a team is not winning.
“Everybody wants to tell me about the NFL background, but we playing college football. Can you coach ball and can your players perform? Deion Sanders has given Colorado absolute success in everything but winning on the football field.”
The tone Young delivered that statement has Coach Prime’s loyalists upset and questioning his reasoning for the statement that led to him being called a “naysayer.”
Looking at the current Buffs coaching staff, there are new faces and if Sanders is looking to win now, why are there so many first time coaches at key positions? Everyone wants the opportunity to show they have that can-do attitude. When your defense was ranked 130th in FBS, and the offense was ranked 82nd, listening to Prime say we have over 140 years of NFL experience on the staff, the Buff fans will soon begin to ask how does that equate to wins?
Coach Prime appeared on Thee Pregame Show Zoom and talked about him not being qualified and stated that Some people of his status are not qualified. When people get fired from college coaching they go on TV and he did that for 17 years. When people really want to know the game, oftentimes when they have a deeper understanding of the game, they’ve played the game. How can you say he is not qualified and most of the team looks like him and he has the understanding how to communicate with them? When it comes to the business side, that is where they really excel. They were sold out last year and will be again this year. They were up several hundreds of percent in selling merchandise. Last time he checked the business side was doing really well, and the hiring had to give them credit for who they hired.
Sanders gained instant success at Jackson State by recruiting more talent than other SWAC programs had on the field through the transfer portal. Unfortunately, as long as Coach Prime is in Boulder, he will continue recruiting players with his 40/40/20 plan. The plan consists of 40 percent graduate transfers, 40 percent undergrad transfers, and 20 percent high school recruits. The harsh reality is the program will soon be known as a transfer university because college football programs are paying to keep their star players. This will leave the Buffs continuing to see no return on their investment which is a winning program.
Young has a point that most will overlook when it comes to former professional football players trying to coach college football athletes and don’t have the experience or patience to develop them. The Colorado coaching staff can have 500 years of NFL experience on their coaching staff and may win one more game than last season because of their lack of developing younger players. Is that delivering a winner or just a group of former professional football players wanting to be coaches and getting paid to come to practice and be a storyteller about their pro careers?