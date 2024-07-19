Deiondra Sanders' social media post causes uproar that was misunderstood
The news cycle is never-ending when it comes to the Sanders family.
They have a lot to celebrate with Colorado Buffaloes football quarterback Shedeur Sanders having one of the top quarterback ratings on the newly-released EA Sports College Football 25 video game. Add that with the blessings of Coach Prime's oldest daughter Deiondra Sandersexpecting her first child with R&B singer Jacquees, who are a newly-engaged couple. Much congratulations to the bride and groom-to-be on their future nuptials and the upcoming birth of their child.
Are there any parents that still believe in marriage before children? Parents have high expectations of their children navigating through life to a different frequency than how they grew up, looking for their children to reach goals and fulfill dreams beyond their wildest imagination. That is something Coach Prime, who is a two-time Super Bowl Champion, Pro Football Hall-of-Famer, and the only MLB player who played both sports on the same day. He will tell a recruit in the blink of an eye his job was to retire his momma.
Even though Sanders has done the hard work of laying the foundation for his children to succeed in life or whatever it is they choose to do, his expectations of them are the standard. When Coach Prime came to Atlanta for his book signing tour, Well Off Media provided an encounter with Coach Prime and his daughter Deiondra at the airport, letting her know she has gone viral and the question he continues to be asked during his interviews is about her pregnancy.
This age that we’re all living in now with social media can be a blessing and a curse. Especially when something is taken out-of-context or some may not understand. If you follow the Sanders family, they are the type that loves to joke and make fun of one another. And the world can get a glimpse of how they carry on sometimes.
Deiondra once compared her father to Joe Jackson, says when her and Deion Sanders Jr. grew up it was nothing like the "Cool, fun dad" that the younger Sanders siblings got to experience. That comment can be perceived as nothing they did was right, or Coach Prime wanted them to always be on point when competing because of the name that is on the back of their uniform meant more. Like Jackson, who expected the brothers to have their choreography and showmanship on point when getting on that stage. The same logic was applied with one opportunity to shine.
The latest incident with Deiondra's X (Formerly Twitter) post about her baby being 4 lbs, 8 ounces was met with congratulatory messages from many of her followers prematurely because she's not due until next month. Coach Prime took to X making a joke about the post, thanking her for clarification and said "you almost got cut off lololololololol."
The people who took offense at the playful jab and Papa Prime must keep in mind that he wants the best for not only Deiondra, but all his children. Hopefully, she is now the number one child on his kid ranking list because Jacquees asked for Deiondra's hand in marriage. Sanders must give the young man some credit. He was listening when Prime said he wished Deiondra had gotten married before getting pregnant.
As children of our parents, navigating through this crazy thing called life, we will find ways to get back on the right side of our parents' expectations in due time.