Dylan Edwards leaving Colorado was not a shock to Shedeur Sanders and others
One of the significant transfers in college football this offseason involved the Colorado Buffaloes, with Dylan Edwards departing for Kansas State. While the move was questionable considering Deion Sanders had coached the speedy running back since the age of nine, there are no hard feelings between Edwards and CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
The "Grown" QB talked about the former blue chip moving back to his home state and says it wasn't shocking news.
“I never would knock a player for transferring, if he feels like that’s best for him,” Sanders said at Big 12 Media Days. “That’s my guy at the end of the day, regardless of anything. So if that was the best decision for him, that’s great for him.”
Edwards had a standout start for Colorado in 2023 as a true freshman, showcasing his talent with a four-touchdown performance in an upset victory over TCU in the season opener. His ability to catch the ball out of the backfield made him a versatile threat. However, his usage declined as the season progressed, leading him to enter the transfer portal after the season.
“I wasn’t surprised. I talked to him just in general,” Sanders said. “I kind of understood where his mind was at and I understand. The thing with me, I’m never a biased guy. If you feel like something is better for you then I’m a friend at the end of the day. I won’t lie to you, I won’t do anything to use you for my own selfish reasons at the end of the day.
“You’ve got to live your life for the next however many years you live. I’m not living nobody else’s life. So if that’s for them, that’s on them. I’m not really too… trying to control nobody else’s life.”
Kansas State has significant plans for Edwards, who will look to have the Wildcats content in the new-look 16-team Big 12. Chris Klieman envisions multiple ways to utilize his new transfer, whether in the backfield, out of the backfield, or in the return game. The K-State coach sees Edwards as the home run threat the team was missing.
Edwards set CU freshman records with 321 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground, along with 299 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the air. If he can build on his promising start, Kansas State will benefit greatly from his talents.