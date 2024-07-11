Exclusive: Shedeur Sanders wants Julian Lewis to Coach Prime's "Son-in-Waiting"
Julian "JuJu" Lewis enjoyed his time in Boulder, but will it sway his commitment to USC? Shedeur Sanders hopes so.
The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback talked about the Peachtree State passer during the finale of Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday. He hopes Deion Sanders can take Lewis under his wing and help him grow at CU.
"You know, Julian coming, he may be able to take over the reins, but I wouldn't be mad at that," Sanders told BuffsBeat's Kris Miller. "Whoever is the next quarterback, it should be Julian, but he'll be like his new son."
The highly sought-after Carrollton High School (Georgia) quarterback visited Colorado for the third time this year. This visit stood out due to the city's warm welcome, complete with a burger named after him and signs celebrating his presence. As the nation's top-ranked prospect, according to ESPN, landing Lewis would be monumental for the Buffs
Despite his verbal commitment to USC, Lewis continues to explore his options. His official visits include Indiana, Auburn, and Colorado. The Buffaloes and Tigers have done enough to remain contenders in the four-team race.
Deion Sanders' prominence has boosted Colorado's football program, making it attractive to recruits like Lewis. Upon arrival, he toured the university's state-of-the-art facilities, including the Champion Center athletic complex and Folsom Field. A highlight was a photo opportunity with Shedeur Sanders, whose mentoring approach resonated with Lewis. Sanders' commitment to personal and athletic development is evident as he prepares for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Boulder's scenic campus, set against the Rocky Mountains, combines rigorous academics with a vibrant college atmosphere. The natural beauty and recreational opportunities were emphasized during the visit.
Coach Prime's dynamic leadership and Colorado's comprehensive support system make a compelling case for top recruits. The time spent with Sanders and the program will significantly influence Lewis' decision.