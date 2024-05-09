ESPN commentator calls out Deion Sanders for "loudmouthing and trashing" players who left Colorado
Deion Sanders has been feverishly tweeting out all of his thoughts and feelings at a record pace lately. While the Colorado Buffaloes coach admits he was bored, some of college football's analysts had something to say about the situation.
ESPN commentator and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy disagrees with how Sanders approached his response from The Athletic that served as a hit piece against the program's handling of transfers. He also admitted it's not a good look for Sanders and the Buffs ahead of the 2024 football season.
"I want (Colorado) to be successful," McElory said on the Always College Football podcast this week. "I’m good with people doing it a different way, I really am. But I think when you start, you know, loudmouth, trashing guys that left the program, that’s never a good look. And it’s never going to be beneficial to how you're perceived in the court of public opinion.”
Regardless of the temporary controversy swarming around Sanders, he has the Buffs trending in the right direction with a new cast of players ready to ride later this year. The Hall-of-Famer and his staff added depth across the board, including the offensive line which struggled to protect Shedeur Sanders last year.
You better believe Sanders will be keeping receipts as the season approaches. He'll give everyone something to talk about when the dust settles.