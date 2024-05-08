Deion Sanders says “I was bored" about controversial comments
Deion Sanders did his best job explaining his controversial remarks made on social media last week. However, it sounds like someone should've taken his phone away. The Colorado Buffaloes coach says boredom got the best of him, but he meant no harm in the matter.
Coach Prime replied to his former player Xavier Smith with a "Lawd Jesus" comment, along with another choice remark that triggered over 40 million views and was talked about all over the place.
“I gotta do better on that and not ride with it, but I was bored,” Sanders said in an interview with Thee Pregame Show. “I was bored, and I didn’t say nothing hurtful. I don’t attack people.”
Sanders might've been defending his son from the keyboard warriors. But it's not a good look any way you try to spin what happened. Most of the people choosing to comment went after the Buffs losing season and the "Daddy Ball" narrative. It wasn't positive from the start with several CU players having an opinion about The Athletic piece about Sanders' transfer portal turnover.
“He will be a top 5 pick,” Sanders wrote about his son, Shedeur, who's entering the 2025 NFL Draft. “Where yo son going ? Lololol I got time today. Lololol.”
Colorado ended this 15-day portal window period by losing 29 players. They added 18 new additions on the books and are currently negative four to the year. It's going to be interesting to see this all unfolds after Fall Camp for the Buffs when the roster is finalized.