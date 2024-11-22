Former Heisman says Deion Sanders isn't tied down after top QB commitment
Julian Lewis' commitment to Colorado has injected significant excitement into the Buffaloes football program. As a highly coveted quarterback prospect, his decision to join Deion Sanders’ team underscores the upward trajectory of Colorado football. However, Cam Newton, during his appearance on ESPN's First Take on Friday, expressed skepticism about whether this milestone solidifies Sanders’ long-term future in Boulder.
Newton argued that Lewis’ commitment doesn’t necessarily indicate Sanders’ intent to stay at Colorado indefinitely. “No, absolutely not,” Newton stated. He emphasized that Sanders’ charisma and proven ability to attract top talent will follow him wherever he chooses to coach. Referring to Sanders’ infamous statement, “I’m coming in with baggage. And that baggage happens to be Louis Vuitton,” Newton highlighted Sanders’ capacity to bring elite players and cultural transformation to any program he leads.
The former NFL MVP also acknowledged the broader implications of Lewis’ decision. He believes it cements Sanders’ reputation as an elite recruiter. In a highly competitive recruiting landscape, Sanders managed to sway Lewis away from other top programs nationwide. According to Newton, this achievement further solidifies Sanders as “the greatest threat to college football” since Nick Saban, if not more so.
Was Deion Sanders trolling the media over NFL hype? Time will be a storyteller
Newton explained that Sanders’ relatability sets him apart. “When you’re trying to recruit a kid, it’s bigger than just NIL,” Newton said. “It’s about convincing the family – the mother, father, uncle, and brother – and Deion Sanders excels in that regard.” Sanders’ ability to connect culturally and emotionally with players and their families enhances his influence on and off the field.
For Colorado, landing Lewis signals the program’s growing stature in year two under Sanders. It shows that high-profile recruits view the Buffaloes as a viable path to success, despite their challenges in the 2024 season. However, as Newton pointed out, this commitment does not guarantee Sanders’ long-term presence at Colorado.
For now, Sanders’ focus remains on guiding the Buffaloes through pivotal matchups like their upcoming game against Kansas, which carries significant implications for the Big 12 title race.