Former NFL QB calls out Shedeur Sanders, says he "Isn't really putting work in"
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have gained significant popularity in the college football world, primarily due to extensive coverage of the program. This visibility has taken the brand value to an unprecedented level, attracting attention even amidst periods of less success. A notable factor contributing to this phenomenon is the involvement of Deion Sanders Jr. and Well Off Media.
The channel's consistent output of engaging content has captivated fans and significantly increased exposure for Coach Prime and the team. However, this approach has recently come under scrutiny after the back-and-forth between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.
The Miami Hurricanes quarterback said CU's "Grown" passer was BS'ing after a bad workout. This move drew criticism, particularly from Shaun King who appeared on the Coach JB Show with Big Smitty Monday to air out his thoughts.
The former NFL veteran emphasized that Sanders and Ward are friends and that their argument was merely a result of competitive spirit, with no underlying animosity. But King also commented on Shedeur's work ethic, suggesting that Coach Prime's youngest son might not be putting in as much effort as perceived, despite evidence of his consistent training with the Buffs.
"Obviously, Shedeur Sanders Isn't really putting that work in," King said. It's one of the things that I've always wondered. So much of his offseason work is off the campus of Colorado. It's always "We in Miami, we're going on the yacht tonight." So, like we on the beach, we're going to film a little clip of us doing something. Like, "We in Atlanta we're going here we got a concert tonight, so we are at a local party.
"All of this said... Hey, he might be getting it in, and I've never judged him, but in the back of my mind I know what that grind looks like. And for Cam to call him out, it's almost like Cam telling him like, "Hey man, look that was BS today. I've seen you work hard. That wasn't you really, really getting it." If you listen to Shedeur's response, he kind of admits, "Okay I'm coming back tomorrow we gonna see what you are talking about."
Sanders and Ward were joined by Virginia Tech's Kyron Drones to throw before heading out to watch fireworks. The Buffs QB wasn't as crisp as he wanted to be out in the South Florida heat, which pushed the Canes transfer to try and hold him accountable. The trio share famed QB coach Darrell Colbert, who was stationed with Sanders in Boulder during last year.
Ward, like Sanders, pushed back NFL aspirations in January and transferred to Miami after Washington State decided to stay outside of a major conference. He slated to be a third-to-fifth-round pick and wanted to improve his draft stock. He's one of the only QBs outside of Sanders who took a similar path in his career from an FCS school to a major program.
This is the second time Sanders, Ward, and Drones met up to throw in Miami this year. They were on the campus of the University of Miami in March. The future NFL passers will be part of the 2025 NFL Draft class with Sanders projected as a top five pick.