Colorado's Latest Recruiting Addition Reveals Deion Sanders' Emphasis

Three-star wide receiver recruit Jacob Swain committed to the Colorado Buffaloes, per Rivals' Haydn Hollin, as Colorado coach Deion Sanders continues adding to the program’s 2026 class.

According to Hollin, Swain committed to Colorado just a week after the Buffaloes offered him. Swain committed to the Rice Owls for two months over the summer, but he is now locked in with Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Jacob Swain Adds Wide Receiver Depth

Swain is the No. 392 wide receiver and the No. 354 player from Texas, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He may not come in and start right away with the Buffaloes, but he adds valuable depth to the wide receiver position.

“The message that I’ve gotten from the staff is that I’m the hidden gem. Colorado sees something in me that a lot of other P4 programs must have missed,” Swain told BuffStampede.

In his senior season of high school, Swain racked up 53 receptions for 1,184 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 22 yards per catch. He has a high ceiling and can spend his true freshman season developing to reach his potential in Boulder.

While he may have been one of Colorado’s late commitments, offering Swain in January shows the Buffaloes are still working to improve the offense.

The Buffaloes' biggest move of the offseason is the hiring of offensive coordinator Brennon Marion, who will not only help improve the team on the field but also with recruiting. According to 247Sports, Marion played a big role in recruiting Swain.

Colorado Buffaloes' 2026 Recruiting Class

Although during the Early Signing Period, Sanders and the Buffaloes faced scrutiny for their recruiting class, the program has now reached 18 commitments, the most since Sanders took over the team. Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 59 in the nation and No. 11 in the Big 12, per On3.

While it may have taken time, the Buffaloes are bringing in young talent, between players who can step in right away and those whom the program can focus on developing. Swain is the third wide receiver from the 2026 class, joining three-stars Christian Ward and Xavier McDonald.

Colorado Buffaloes Revamp the Offense

As seen with Swain's late offer, the Colorado Buffaloes are working hard to revamp the offense ahead of the 2026 season. In addition to Marion’s hiring, Colorado’s staff has addressed the offense through the transfer portal.

Of the program’s 42 incoming transfers, four are wide receivers. One of the biggest acquisitions is former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who is expected to be an immediate playmaker for the Buffaloes.

Moore spent three years with the Longhorns before entering the portal. In 2025, he recorded 38 receptions for 532 yards and four touchdowns. His experience and playmaking abilities will be valuable for the offense. Once he and Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis develop chemistry, the offense will likely see a high level of production.

The Buffaloes also revamped the running back room, retaining Micah Welch, who led the team in rushing yards in 2025. The Buffaloes brought in running backs Damian Henderson II and Jaquail Smith from Sacramento State, where Marion served as the head coach last season.

The two are already familiar with Marion’s offense, which should help the run game gain momentum early in the season.

After a 3-9 season, Sanders and the Buffaloes need a quick turnaround in 2026. Between recruiting and the transfer portal, the Buffaloes are piecing together a roster of immediate playmakers and athletes who can develop to keep the program as consistent contenders.

