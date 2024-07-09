KJ Jefferson caught up in false story about Skip Bayless quote posted to his locker
The UCF football team made a significant move in the transfer portal by adding former SEC quarterback KJ Jefferson. The dual-threat, who played in over 40 career games for the Arkansas Razorbacks, is set to test his skills in the Big 12 under head coach Gus Malzahn. He brings a veteran presence to UCF’s lineup and offers versatility in play calling capabilities as both a passer and runner. With Jefferson’s experience and productivity, the Knights’ offense is poised to be a force this fall.
With that being said, he doesn't need any extra motivation. Many people circulated a fake picture of Jefferson's locker that included a quote from Skip Bayless, who declared Shedeur Sanders as the best QB in the country and a top NFL draft prospect.
Jefferson didn't take anything Bayless said personally. In fact, he didn't even know. BuffsBeat reached out to Jefferson's agent, J.R. Carroll, who set the record straight about the picture and said KJ's locker didn't look like that ten days when he left for break. Carrol went on to say UCF's equipment manager would be checking to see if it is real. And if so, they would try to determine who posted the picture. However, that didn't stop many in Buffs nation from reposted the fabricated image.
UCF's initial year in the Big 12 Conference in 2023 was challenging, ending with a 6-7 overall record and 3-6 in conference play under head coach Gus Malzahn. However, the outlook for 2024 appears brighter with Jefferson, who has been named the Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. His tenure at Arkansas was marked by record-setting performances, including school records in passing yards (7,923), touchdown passes (67), completions (626), and completion percentage (65.1).
Jefferson’s 2023 season at Arkansas was less stellar, with the team finishing 4-8 and his personal stats dropping to career lows in passing yards (2,107) and rushing yards (447), alongside a career-high 8 interceptions. Nevertheless, his transfer to UCF is seen as a pivotal move that could elevate the Knights’ program.
UCF kicks off their season at home against New Hampshire on August 29, with high hopes that Jefferson’s leadership and skill will drive them to greater success in the Big 12. They play Colorado in Orlando on Sept. 28.