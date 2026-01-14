LSU Tigers Eyeing No. 1 Offensive Tackle In Transfer Portal

One of the biggest transfer portal departures for the Colorado Buffaloes is offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Seaton has been with the program for two years, and despite optimism that he would stay in Boulder, the offensive tackle will be finishing his collegiate career elsewhere.

Seaton is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the portal and the No. 4 overall player, according to On3. With his talent, Seaton is gaining interest from several top programs. According to Joseph Hebert of BSLSU, the former Colorado player will be visiting the LSU Tigers on Thursday.

Why LSU Is An Ideal Landing Spot For Jordan Seaton

Seaton is gaining interest from several elite programs, with the LSU Tigers and coach Lane Kiffin being one of them. One area LSU has had to prioritize in the portal is the offensive line. The program lost several linemen in the portal, which would give Seaton the chance to step right in with LSU if he chooses to transfer there.

One of the biggest aspects of Seaton’s future landing spot is his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) value.

Landing an elite offensive tackle such as Seaton will be pricey for a program. According to On3, a talented lineman in the portal would cost a program between $500,000 and $1.2 million. On3's Pete Nakos reported Seaton could command in the $2 million range.

His current NIL valuation is set at $1.7 million, according to On3. That is not how much he has earned with Colorado, but it is his estimated market value.

Kiffin is working to build his roster ahead of his first season with the program. Seaton could step in quickly with the Tigers on the offensive line, but the program will have to be willing to spend what the position is worth.

In addition to LSU, the two top programs to watch in landing Seaton are the Oregon Ducks and Texas Longhorns. As Seaton’s decision nears, there could be a bidding war for the former Colorado lineman.

Colorado Buffaloes Roster Takes Hit With Loss Of Jordan Seaton

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have lost several of their top players through the portal, including wide receiver Omarion Miller and safety Tawfiq Byard. Seaton's departure is not only a tough blow due to the caliber of a player he is, but he entered the portal just days before it closes on Jan. 16.

Seaton is a projected first-round NFL draft pick in 2026. As the Buffaloes prepare for next season, they will be without not only a talented player but also a team captain. In addition to Seaton, Colorado is losing offensive tackle Carde Smith to the portal.

Seaton allowed just two sacks and five quarterback hurries over 328 pass protection snaps in 2025. With Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis set to take over as the program’s starter, protecting him will be crucial as the Buffaloes look to improve upon a 3-9 record.

The Buffaloes staff has been aggressive in the portal, and has received a commitment from three offensive tackles: Missouri’s Jayven Richardson, Rutgers’ Taj White, and Georgia’s Bo Hughley.

All three have playing experience at the Power 4 level, and will get the chance to compete for playing time as Colorado looks to strengthen its offensive line.

