Raiders' Maxx Crosby adds intrigue by conversation with Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders celebrated his birthday in style on Friday, making waves at Super Bowl media events while balancing a packed schedule of workouts, interviews, and personal celebrations. As the future NFL quarterback continues to raise his profile, the day was filled with star-studded encounters and memorable moments.
Sanders even received a unique New Orleans-style “second line” birthday song before making a heartfelt wish—for all of his Colorado Buffaloes teammates to get drafted. Among those he named were Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard, Cam’ron Silmon-Craig, and his older brother, Shilo Sanders.
His day kicked off with an early morning workout, showing his commitment to his craft. Between media obligations, he recorded a podcast for The Overtime, enjoyed a meal at the renowned Mother’s restaurant, and even hosted an impromptu listening party for his song, Don’t Know Why. However, the most intriguing part of the day came from his interactions with NFL stars.
On Radio Row, where NFL figures frequently pass by, Sanders had a particularly noteworthy exchange with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow, a consensus top-five QB in the league, expressed admiration for Sanders’ game—an endorsement that speaks volumes. But an even more telling moment came when he met up with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Their conversation felt more like a reunion, ending with Sanders telling Crosby he wants to be in Las Vegas. The Raiders All-Pro responded by saying, “Don’t worry, you will be. See you soon." Given the Raiders’ potential need for a franchise QB, the encounter only fueled speculation about Sanders’ future in Las Vegas.