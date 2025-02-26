Shedeur Sanders admits to 'ghosting' some NFL teams for a crazy reason
Shedeur Sanders recently admitted to inadvertently ghosting some NFL teams due to a missing phone. The 'New phone. Who dis?' in this case might be costly.
During the latest episode of his 2Legendary podcast, the Colorado Buffaloes’ star quarterback and projected top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft explained that teams have been trying to reach him regarding meetings around the NFL Combine, but he suspects many have been unsuccessful because they have the number for his lost phone.
“I think my other phone that they have the number for, I can’t find that phone in my house,” Sanders said. He even enlisted his mother’s help in searching for it but came up empty. The situation came to light at the East-West Shrine Bowl when he realized teams had been texting a number he no longer had access to.
Understanding the importance of the missing device, Sanders joked about its value. “Whoever finds the other phone, just DM me. How much you think the phone is going for? A lot, bro. That’s a ticket up there,” he said.
Despite the mix-up, Sanders mentioned that he’s aware of scheduled meetings with the Browns, Giants, and Titans. However, his pre-draft process remains fluid.
Sanders has opted not to throw at the NFL Combine but will still attend for interviews and to support his former Buffaloes teammates. Additionally, he confirmed that he won’t be in Green Bay for the NFL Draft, set to begin on April 24, solidifying his status as the Buffs’ “Grown” QB who is doing things his way.