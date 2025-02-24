Shedeur Sanders falls in CBS Sports' latest NFL Mock Draft
Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most discussed quarterback prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite an outstanding senior season at Colorado, where he led the nation in completion percentage and ranked among the top five in touchdown passes and passing yards, his draft stock remains a topic of debate.
A recent mock draft from CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli projects Sanders falling to No. 22 overall, where the Cleveland Browns would select him using a first-round pick acquired in a potential trade involving Myles Garrett.
This scenario differs significantly from ESPN’s Field Yates' projection, which had Sanders going to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall—a pick Sanders himself dismissed with, “That’s cap bruh. I ain’t going sixth.”
While Sanders is competing with Miami’s Cam Ward to be the first quarterback taken, some analysts are predicting that he could slip outside the top 20. If that happens, it would have financial implications, as rookie contracts are scaled based on draft position.
NFL has great marketing opportunity with Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward rivalry
However, given Sanders’ strong performance and high profile—both as a player and as the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders—many still expect him to be selected early.
The pre-draft process remains fluid, and Sanders still has an opportunity to boost his stock. He won’t participate in the NFL Combine but will showcase his skills at Colorado’s Pro Day next month. With multiple teams still evaluating quarterback prospects, there’s a chance Sanders could rise back into the top 10, if not higher.
Whether he lands in Cleveland or elsewhere, his talent and leadership make him one of the most intriguing names to watch in the upcoming draft.