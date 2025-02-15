Shedeur Sanders reacts to latest mock draft: “That’s cap, bruh. I ain’t going sixth”
With Super Bowl LIX in the books, the football world now shifts its focus to the 2025 NFL Draft. As teams evaluate their rosters and needs, mock drafts have started to surface, projecting where the top prospects might land in April.
One of the most intriguing players in this draft class is former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. As an ESPN segment analyzed Field Yates’s latest mock draft, Sanders caught wind of the projection that had him going to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 overall. His response? A confident dismissal: “That’s cap, bruh. I ain’t going sixth.”
Yates had Sanders as the second quarterback off the board, behind Cam Ward, whom he predicted would be selected by the New York Giants at No. 3. Despite this, Yates praised Sanders as “the best pure passer in the draft,” stating that he could immediately elevate the Raiders' quarterback situation.
While Sanders insists he doesn’t care about being the No. 1 pick, his reaction to the No. 6 projection suggests otherwise. Analysts remain divided on his draft stock, with FOX Sports' Joel Klatt recently calling Sanders the “clear No. 1 quarterback” in the class. Some have said Klatt's assessment might be a 'Homer' take, but nonetheless, Sanders is projected near the top.
The No. 6 pick currently belongs to the Las Vegas Raiders, which wouldn't be a bad scenario for Sanders given the recent hires of Pete Carroll as head coach and Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator. Both know how to build outstanding offensive schemes and would put Shedeur in a better situation.
Sanders’s reaction is reminiscent of his father, Deion Sanders, during his own draft process. When the New York Giants, who had the No. 18 pick in 1989, expressed interest in him and wanted him to study a playbook, Deion famously responded, “I’ll be gone before then.” He was right—the Atlanta Falcons took him at No. 5 overall. In fact, Sanders was one of four Hall-of-Famers in the top five of that year's draft.
As draft season heats up, Sanders has scheduled visits with the Giants and Browns. He also met with representatives from the Titans at the East-West Shrine Bowl. With his draft stock still fluctuating, one thing remains certain—Sanders expects to go in the top five.