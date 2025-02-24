Shedeur Sanders' masterclass in draft strategy on display by skipping NFL Combine
Shedeur Sanders has made the decision not to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. He will not throw, nor will he take part in any quarterback drills, but he will attend and participate in team interviews, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
As with any high-profile draft decision, speculation has already begun. Some will argue this choice is rooted in arrogance or immaturity, while others will suggest concerns about an undisclosed injury or a fear of exposure in a competitive setting. However, none of these explanations hold much weight. Instead, this decision aligns perfectly with a meticulously crafted plan—one that has been visible in plain sight for months, if not years.
Before even analyzing the specifics of Shedeur’s decision, one fundamental truth must be recognized: he is the son of Deion Sanders. That reality carries enormous weight in any discussion about his football journey. Shedeur has been raised, groomed, and coached by one of the greatest football players of all time—a man who mastered the NFL draft process long before his son was ever in contention.
NFL scouts and player personnel executives who have observed Shedeur in practice, both at Jackson State and Colorado, frequently highlight his poise, confidence, and polished approach to the game. His interviews reflect the discipline and preparation instilled in him from a young age. The notion that he would make an uninformed or impulsive decision regarding his pre-draft process is simply unrealistic.
To understand Shedeur’s path, one must also revisit his father’s journey to the NFL.
Deion Sanders’ NFL Combine experience is the stuff of legend. The 1989 Combine was a far cry from today’s made-for-TV spectacle. It was, as Deion himself has described, a chaotic process. Players were shuttled from one team meeting to the next, often with little structure. In this environment, Deion made an unforgettable impression.
At one point, he unknowingly walked into a meeting with the New York Giants. Upon realizing he was speaking to their representatives, he immediately asked where they were selecting in the draft. When they answered, “14th overall,” his response was swift: “I’ll be long gone by then.” Without hesitation, he walked out.
That moment wasn’t arrogance—it was awareness. Deion Sanders understood his value. He had no intention of wasting time engaging with a team that had no realistic shot at drafting him.
Beyond his legendary confidence, Deion’s actual participation in the Combine was minimal. He ran a blazing 4.27-second 40-yard dash—an unheard-of time in 1989—and left. That was all he needed to do. His tape spoke for itself, and his draft stock was secure.
Now, decades later, Shedeur is following a remarkably similar blueprint.
Deion Sanders didn’t just dominate on the field; he was a marketing genius who understood how to maximize his value. Upon receiving an agent’s report detailing the average salaries of NFL positions, he recognized that cornerbacks were among the lowest-paid players. Realizing this, he made a conscious decision to create "Prime Time," a persona designed to generate attention, enhance his marketability, and increase his worth.
Shedeur is executing the same strategy with his "Legendary" branding. The phrase “Legendary” or “2Legendary” is constantly associated with him—whether through social media, interviews, or even the name of his podcast. Just as "Prime" elevated Deion beyond being just another great cornerback, Shedeur’s branding is positioning him as more than just another quarterback prospect.
This branding isn’t accidental; it’s calculated. And it plays into the decision to bypass the NFL Combine.
For many prospects, the Combine is a crucial opportunity to showcase their athleticism, polish their draft stock, and prove they belong at the next level. However, Shedeur Sanders is not an ordinary prospect.
Several factors make his decision to skip the throwing sessions a logical one. Being in control over the narrative is part of the conversation. The NFL Combine is a tightly controlled, high-pressure environment where players must perform under conditions they have little control over. By skipping the Combine and instead throwing at his Pro Days, Shedeur ensures he is in a setting tailored to his strengths.
But don't forget that NFL scouts will follow talent. When a player is a projected first-round pick, NFL personnel will travel anywhere to evaluate him. In recent years, Ohio State’s Pro Day drew massive attendance not because of draft-eligible players, but because scouts wanted an early look at Marvin Harrison Jr., a future star. Shedeur and his father know that by holding Pro Days in both Boulder and Dallas, the right people will still see him perform.
Also, this maximizes exposure for Colorado. The decision isn’t just about Shedeur—it’s about Coach Prime’s broader vision for Colorado football. By making the Colorado Pro Day a must-attend event, they bring attention to CU’s current and future prospects. Even after departures of key players like Travis Hunter and LaJohntay Wester, CU still boasts a talented receiving corps that will benefit from the increased exposure.
Shedeur will also be protecting His draft stock. While some quarterbacks improve their stock at the Combine, others hurt it. The controlled environment of a Pro Day, with hand-picked receivers and scripted plays, minimizes risk and maximizes his ability to impress scouts.
In addition to skipping the Combine, Shedeur and Deion have also announced they will not attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay. This follows their broader strategy of controlling the moment. Instead, they plan to host a massive Draft Day event at the CU Events Center, creating another opportunity to promote Colorado football.
For many players, shaking the commissioner’s hand on draft night is a lifelong dream. Travis Hunter has expressed his desire to do just that. But for the Sanders family, the priorities are different. Their brand extends beyond traditional NFL Draft traditions, and their focus remains on maximizing Shedeur’s value while promoting CU. They also just saw Roger Goodell down in New Orleans eariler this month before Super Bowl LIX.
Everything about Shedeur Sanders' pre-draft strategy is a reflection of his father’s influence. Deion Sanders has spent decades perfecting the art of self-promotion, leveraging his talent and personality into an iconic career. Shedeur is simply executing a refined version of that same strategy.
From the moment Deion Sanders launched the "Truth" youth league to the years he spent coaching Shedeur at every level, this moment has been carefully planned. The private training sessions with Tom Brady, the hiring of NFL-experienced coaches at Colorado, and the decision to prioritize Pro Days over the Combine all point to a long-term vision.
At the end of the day, Shedeur Sanders is not making an uninformed decision—he is following in the footsteps of a legend who wrote the playbook on maximizing draft stock.
So while some may criticize his approach, the reality is clear that this is not arrogance, fear, or immaturity. This is strategy. And if history is any indication, it is a strategy that will work.