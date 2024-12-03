Shedeur Sanders gifts six-figure luxury car to offensive lineman
Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton has made waves both on and off the field this year, with his latest splash being the unveiling of his new Maybach. The six-figure luxury vehicle, which was a gift from Shedeur Sanders was showcased by the 18-year-old freshman via Well Off Media this week and underscores his growing prominence. "He protect the backside so he had to get the 'bach," Sanders said.
The acquisition comes as the Buffaloes celebrate a successful 9-3 regular season and eagerly await their postseason destination—their first bowl appearance since 2020. Colorado is projected to land in either the Holiday Bowl or Alamo Bowl during the final week of December.
Seaton arrived at Colorado as one of the nation’s most coveted recruits, a five-star lineman from the prestigious IMG Academy. He quickly validated his top billing by anchoring the Buffaloes' offensive line and playing a pivotal role in protecting Sanders. Thanks to Seaton’s steady presence, Colorado significantly reduced the number of sacks allowed, giving Sanders more time to make game-changing plays. His impact has been instrumental in revitalizing a program that struggled in previous seasons.
Seaton’s luxury Maybach is the latest emblem of the opportunities available to top college athletes in the era of Name, Image, and Likeness. As one of the highest-profile players on a team led by the charismatic Deion Sanders, Seaton has capitalized on the national attention surrounding Colorado football. His purchase reflects the changing landscape of college athletics, where young athletes are increasingly able to enjoy the financial fruits of their talents.
The Buffaloes’ remarkable turnaround season under Coach Prime has reignited excitement in Boulder. Seaton and his teammates now await their bowl invitation, with fans eager to see them cap off this memorable season on a high note. For Seaton, both his performance and his Maybach serve as reminders of his bright future, both on the gridiron and beyond.