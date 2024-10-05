Shedeur Sanders meets famed NFL owner in Las Vegas during bye week
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was spotted at Friday night's WNBA playoff game between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces, where he had the opportunity to meet Las Vegas Raiders owner, Mark Davis. As one of the most promising quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft class, Shedeur has already caught the attention of NFL scouts and teams. In fact, many NFL Scouts rank him as the No. 1 quarterback prospect, right ahead of Miami's Cam Ward.
Shedeur’s stock continues to rise, and one potential landing spot in the NFL could be the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position and currently hold a 2-2 record, with uncertainty surrounding their future at the most critical position. If their season continues to falter, they could find themselves in position for an early first-round draft pick, giving them the opportunity to draft Sanders as their quarterback of the future.
The connection between Shedeur and the Raiders has already been a topic of discussion. Earlier this week, Shedeur’s father, Deion Sanders, hinted at the Raiders as one of two potential teams for his son, with the Miami Dolphins being the other. While the Dolphins currently have Tua Tagovailoa as their franchise quarterback, his injury history could open the door for a new addition. Las Vegas, however, seems like a more pressing option, especially considering the relationship between Deion Sanders and Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.
At Big 12 Media Days, Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on the possibility of Shedeur joining the Raiders. He praised Pierce, saying, "He's a great man, great leader… I love what he brings to the table." Though Deion was clear that he didn’t want to see the Raiders lose enough games to secure a high draft pick, he acknowledged that it would be exciting for Shedeur to land in Las Vegas.
With a young core but a void at quarterback, Shedeur Sanders could be the piece the Raiders need to get back to playoff contention.