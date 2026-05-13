The Most Slept on Colorado Buffaloes Transfer

The Colorado Buffaloes pulled in seven brand-new edge rushers via the 2026 transfer portal to reignite one of the nation's worst pass rushes from 2025.

Coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff didn't just scour for past power conference representatives. But names like Santana Hopper (Tulane) and Toby Anene (North Dakota State) arrive from non-Power Four schools.

Hopper and Anene present a deep history of penetrating pass protections, which will win over Sanders and edge rushers coach George Helow. Yet this other Group of Five talent deserves more attention this fall, surfacing as the most slept on Colorado transfer for 2026.

Vili Taufatofua is the Colorado Buffaloes' Most Slept on Transfer

Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The 6-3, 259-pounder has quietly flown under the radar among Colorado's deep lineup of edge newcomers.

He brings 34 total tackles including seven for a loss in tow from San Jose State. And that production came against teams that ran a mix of explosive RPO (run-pass option) concepts or ran a downhill attack.

Taufatofua comes equipped with the first step snap explosion that can stress out tackles right away. He's disruptive the moment he moves forward. Then he combines a mixture of arm moves and a straight full on bull rush to beat the block.

The knock on Taufatofua is that he tends to overpursue on his angles to the running back or quarterback. He'll need to play with more speed discipline heading into a far faster Big 12 realm. But Colorado fans will love the physical attributes, plus this aspect that could lead into a starting role.

New Colorado Edge Rusher has Sharpened IQ

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) attempts a pass as safety Tawfiq Byard (9) and defensive end Arden Walker (53) and linebacker Martavius French (37) defend during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Taufatofua enters here as a potential teacher for the Colorado edge rushers.

He's earned extensive snaps across his career and not just limited to SJSU. He got his start with New Mexico Military Institute, piling 21.5 tackles for a loss there in his 2022 campaign. The New Zealand native added 15.5 sacks for his career with NMMI. Those numbers caught the attention of a Utah team once led by Kyle Whittingham as head coach.

Taufatofua saw both the speed of the Pac-12 and the Big 12 in his two seasons at Salt Lake City. Unfortunately he landed in a crowded edge rusher room. But acknowledged that he absorbed so much knowledge.

“I’m very physical with an IQ. Knowing the backfield sets in the game and knowing the game. In my journey in football, I feel like I have developed my IQ in the game,” Taufatofua told reporters back on March 30.



Why Taufatofua is Perfect for Colorado

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Arden Walker (53) dances after his sack for a safety on Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Kaden Anderson (12) in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Clearly Sanders and defensive coordinator Chris Marve wanted a different type of edge rusher room for the 2026 season.

They wanted to avoid throwing true freshman novice defenders out there. Colorado also didn't want to look sorely into towering athleticism either. CU valued experience and production to reignite this struggling unit.

Taufatofua brings both traits over to these trenches. He's played in three different conferences known for high-powered offensive play. So he's seen firsthand how to adjust and counter the speed of these systems.

He'll likely form a rotation of QB attackers in the early part of the season. But Taufatofua can rise as a consistent two-deep contributor who'll bring leadership, experience and tenacity all rolled into one.

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