Shilo Sanders flexes rare "Black and Gold" Cybertruck amidst bankruptcy trial
As Cybertrucks trend towards being more popular in the US, another Colorado Buffaloes player got his hand on a rare edition. After Shedeur Sanders was the first in Colorado with a Cyberbeast, his brother followed in his footsteps. Shilo Sanders recently showed off his custom CU foundation edition truck decked out in black and gold.
The Colorado safety posted a video of the beast, showcasing his school pride. Sanders is gearing up for his second season in Boulder under his father, Deion Sanders, and will be driving around in style while nursing a shoulder injury.
Sanders hinted at the big change during Big 12 Media Days. Now, it appears, he made it happen. Shilo was in Las Vegas with his father and his brothers, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. The next step is training camp before the season, which he is expected to miss before next month's opener against North Dakota State.
All of this comes with Shilo trying to absolve an $11.8 million judgement against him that is tied to a 2015 assault against a security guard at his former school in Dallas. John Darjean and his attorneys alleged that Sanders caused severe spinal injuries and permanent damage. He filed a lawsuit against Shilo, Deion, and Pilar Sanders in 2016, seeking compensation for his injuries. When the case went to trial in 2022, Shilo was a no-show, which led to a default judgment in favor of Darjean who was awarded the multi-million dollar judgement in damages.
Coach Prime and Shilo Sanders address bankruptcy before Dallas case sealed
The Sanders brothers are two of the highest-profile athletes in college football, thanks to massive social media followings. Shedeur Sanders tops the list with a valuation of nearly $5 million, ranking No. 1 in the nation in the top 100 high school and college athletes. Shilo Sanders, meanwhile, has a $1 million valuation and ranks No. 20, according to On3.
Shilo and Shedeur Sanders discussed the criticisms around NIL. They cited modeling in a Louis Vuitton show in Paris earlier this year as an example of them doing the work associated with getting paid for their NIL. That, Shilo said, is the difference between their NIL ventures and deals with collectives.
“It is what it is, when it comes to that,” Shilo said. “You know — you know what, actually some schools, it’s kind of unfair for us. Because I actually have to go do deals. Everybody was talking about us going to the fashion show, modeling for Louis Vuitton. What team has NIL deals where their players actually have to go do stuff? That you see? … We don’t get that.
“We’ve gotta go, actually, to Paris. Like y’all can hate on that — what I’m saying is we actually have to put in the work for the deals. We can’t just sit back and be like, ‘Collective, thank you. $50,000 in my bank account, appreciate it.’”
Shedeur followed it up by saying, "We're trying to make it to the NFL." This remark highlights the drive and ambition the Sanders brothers possess, aiming to translate their collegiate success into professional careers. Their active participation in NIL activities, such as modeling and other ventures, demonstrates their commitment to leveraging their platform while also preparing for their future aspirations in the NFL.
Shilo Sanders’ customized Cybertruck is more than just a vehicle; it symbolizes his dedication to the Colorado Buffaloes and his family's legacy in football. As he and his brother navigate their final season together, their journey will continue to be marked by both their on-field performances and their off-field endeavors.