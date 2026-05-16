Five NFL Games That Should Excite Colorado Buffalo Fans

If fans of the Colorado Buffaloes need an extra football fix, they have Sundays to also turn to this fall.

The NFL schedule rollout for the 2026 season does present matches that pit Colorado greats against one another. Here are the five to look forward to in order.

Week 1: Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

Shedeur Sanders answers media questions at the end of the Browns mini camp in Berea on April 21, 2026. | Lisa Scalfaro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While many can't assume recent Colorado grad Shedeur Sanders will win the starting quarterback job in Cleveland, he's certainly making a push to earn it by Sept. 13 when opening week arrives.

Just imagine if he has to throw against an old buddy of his: Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

General manager of the Jaguars, James Gladstone, said the team is planning to increase his usage on defense. That could mean Sanders either picking on him or throwing away from Hunter.

If Sanders indeed wins the starting reins, it'll mark the first time the Colorado legends face off in a live NFL game.

Week 1: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (in Melbourne, Australia)

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This one features Buffalo stars before the arrival of coach Deion Sanders. And Nate Landman became one of the best surprises for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Colorado great produced career-highs in total tackles (132), sacks (2.5), plus forced four fumbles. Expectations will be higher than ever for him and the Rams.

Can Landman build off of his stellar 2025? He receives the chance in the land down under against a bitter rival of the Rams.

Week 3: Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Here's another contest that'll feature a past target of Shedeur Sanders.

Jimmy Horn managed to get his feet wet in what became a loaded Panthers wide receiver room. Horn now earns a big chance to become the third receiving option at the highest level with further strides.

This marks the first time Horn will share the field with his former quarterback on Sept. 27.

Week 13: Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Former Pac-12 representatives, but also past Heisman Trophy winners, finally meet on the same field here

Hunter should see time on both sides of the ball. That will include covering his side of the field against Caleb Williams.

This Dec. 6 contest is definitely a grab-your-popcorn matchup, especially if both teams are making a push to win their divisions once again.

Week 17: Washington Commanders at Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 15, 2016; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon (23) during the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 40-16. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Past meets present here when it comes to lockdown cornerbacks.

Hunter remains the headliner for this contest, especially as a two-way threat on the field for coach Liam Coen and the reigning AFC South champs. But Hunter likely will tangle with Ahkello Witherspoon of the Commanders, who once shut down wideouts during his Boulder run.

Witherspoon has managed to hang around the league as one of the few remaining holdovers of the Mike MacIntyre era. MacIntyre is the last Buffaloes head coach to lead CU to a 10-win season, which came during Witherspoon's final campaign in Boulder. Now he and Hunter can share the field for this still-to-be-determined flex matchup in December.

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