The "Prime Effect" hits College Football 25 with Colorado given Top 25 ranking
The release of EA Sports’ new college football video game College Football 25 has sparked significant discussion and debate, particularly regarding the team ratings of the top 25 schools. After an 11-year hiatus since NCAA Football 14, the anticipation for this game has reached a fever pitch. One of the more points of conversation is the apparent overrating of the Colorado Buffaloes, who are ranked as the 16th-best team in the game despite a lackluster performance in the previous season.
Colorado’s record from the last season was a dismal 4-8 overall and 1-8 within the Pac-12. Despite this, they have been rated higher than historically stronger programs such as Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, and Kansas State. This has raised eyebrows among college football fans and analysts alike, who find it difficult to reconcile the Buffaloes’ real-life performance with their digital rating.
The overall rating of 87 for Colorado has placed them at the top among teams sharing the same rating. This list includes notable programs like Arizona, which sits at No. 23 with the same overall score. What stands out as particularly baffling is Colorado’s offensive and defensive rankings within the game. Their defense, ranked 20th, contrasts sharply with their performance last season, where they allowed an average of 6.3 yards per play and was near the bottom of FBS rankings. Similarly, their offense, ranked 8th, is ahead of programs with better stats and more returning talent. Not to mention, Colorado lost 42 players to the transfer portal with an entirely new offensive line.
Deion Sanders says "I'm a father, not a baby daddy" about leaving Colorado with sons
A significant aspect contributing to this rating could be the presence of standout players like QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way talent Travis Hunter, coupled with a heavily revamped roster via the transfer portal. However, key issues such as offensive line struggles and uncertain defensive improvements loom large and make the high rating appear speculative at best.
The decision to place Colorado in the top 25 seems more like a strategic move by EA Sports to generate attention and discussion around the game. This tactic appears to be aimed at creating buzz rather than reflecting the actual prowess of the team. Interestingly, this approach may not have been necessary, given the existing excitement surrounding the return of the college football video game series. Overrating teams like Colorado or misjudging others, such as USC’s defense or Clemson’s offense, might backfire by alienating the game’s fan base.
Teams like Missouri or Tennessee, who had more substantial seasons in 2023 and hold realistic playoff aspirations, could have presented a more balanced and credible ranking. The anticipation for College Football 25 was already high, and overrating certain teams may risk tilting public sentiment negatively.
From a different perspective, betting odds also reflect skepticism about Colorado’s performance. With a projected win total of 5.5 and unbelievable odds to make the 12-team College Football Playoff, the Buffs do not inspire confidence at this point. As Coach Prime would say, "Do you believe now?" With the answer being not yet. CU's odds have been somewhat skewed due to the hype surrounding Deion Sanders’ arrival in Boulder. Despite the buzz, the team’s real-life chances of competing at the top level remain questionable.
EA Sports brings a wave of nostalgia and excitement, but people are twisted over Colorado. Many have raised questions about the criteria and motivations behind the team rankings. Fans hope that the game will feature a dynamic rating system that adjusts according to real-world performance, aligning virtual success with actual on-field performance. If not, Colorado might find itself struggling for bowl eligibility in real life while unexpectedly dominating on gamers’ consoles.