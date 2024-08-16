Three takeaways from investigative report on Shilo Sanders' bankruptcy case
The case involving Shilo Sanders, son of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, has garnered significant attention due to its complexity and high stakes. It stems from an incident in 2015 when Shilo, then a ninth-grader, allegedly assaulted a school security guard, John Darjean, at FOCUS Academies in Dallas. This altercation led to severe legal and financial consequences for Shilo, including a default judgment of $11.89 million in a civil lawsuit and his subsequent filing for bankruptcy in 2023.
Shilo Sanders’ bankruptcy case, which is still ongoing, has prompted further investigation into the 2015 incident. Deion Sanders asked reporters at Big 12 Media day to do their homework. "Do a whole investigation on that and then write that. I mean the whole complete investigation on what truly happened," Coach Prime said. USA TODAY reporter Brent Schrotenboer gathered reports from various agencies and institutions have examined the case over the years, with the majority of their findings favoring Darjean, not Shilo. These include Dallas police, the school where the incident occurred, an insurance company, Texas child protective services, and a civil court in Dallas.
Dallas Police referred the incident to a grand jury, but what happened from there?
The Dallas police’s investigation revealed that Shilo allegedly struck Darjean during an argument at school, leading to Darjean being hospitalized. Despite this, no criminal charges were filed against Shilo despite Dallas police saying the incident was referred to a grand jury. No public record of any criminal charge or indictment was filed in the case. The school’s internal investigation also supported Darjean’s account, reinstating him after initially suspending him due to the incident. Video evidence reportedly supported Darjean's version of events, although the complete footage has not surfaced publicly.
Texas state agency was on Shilo's side before more evidence was discovered
The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services initially sided with Shilo, finding that he had been abused. However, this decision was later reversed after further evidence surfaced, leaving the case inconclusive. Sanders' attorneys recently were able to seal documents in the 2015 civil case. Court records show they're mostly related to depositions initially taken and have less to do with the actual case itself. Nonetheless, it's an extreme move to hide details from the assault when they've been public record for the past eight years. Judge Aiesha Redmond sided with the defense, arguing Shilo was a minor at the time of the alleged assault and should have the documents sealed, according to court filings.
Sanders' alleged assault caused damage to Darjean from a prior condition
Darjean’s workers' compensation claim was approved, with the insurance company acknowledging that the 2015 incident aggravated his pre-existing spinal condition. However, In civil court, Shilo faced a significant setback when he dropped his legal defense, leading to a default judgment against him. The court concluded that Shilo's actions directly caused Darjean’s injuries, resulting in the multi-million dollar debt that now burdens him.
Deion Sanders has dismissed Darjean's claims as a "money grab," and Shilo maintains that he acted in self-defense. The Colorado Buffaloes coach even claimed that his son "won" the case in his Media Day rant. However, these arguments have yet to gain traction in the legal proceedings. The outcome of Shilo’s bankruptcy case will determine whether he can escape the massive financial liability or continue to face its consequences ahead of his final year in Boulder.
Colorado hosts North Dakota State to open the 2024 football season on Thursday, Aug. 29.