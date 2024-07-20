Travis Hunter adds to NIL profile with Rock 'Em signature "I'M HIM" collection
Travis Hunter is adding to his NIL portfolio. The Colorado Buffaloes versatile football prodigy known for his remarkable skills as both a cornerback and wide receiver, recently announced a collaboration with Rock 'Em, a popular apparel company. The unique creations of the "I’M HIM" line will be released on Saturday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET, highlighting Hunter’s dynamic personality and exceptional talents on the field. The hats were sold out prior to the public release and the shirts are $40.
Hunter's partnership with Rock 'Em is a testament to his growing influence beyond the gridiron. Rock 'Em, renowned for its innovative and stylish sports apparel, saw Hunter's talents and charismatic presence that resonates with fans. The signature line captures this essence, offering a range of products that reflect Hunter's confidence and flair. The collection includes a variety of apparel items such as socks, t-shirts, and accessories.
At 21, Hunter have already amassed significant wealth, surpassing the financial success of many current NFL players, despite not yet being professional athletes. These Colorado Buffaloes stars are capitalizing on their popularity through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, enabling them to build their own brands and secure lucrative partnerships.
Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter's talents never witnessed in college football
The entrepreneurial efforts for Hunter extend beyond their NIL valuations of over $2.6 million, according to On3’s, behind only Livvy Dunne, Arch Manning and Shedeur Sanders. His brand partnerships have included Bleacher Report, SoHoodie, North Face, American Eagle, and 7-Eleven, demonstrating his broad market appeal.
As the 2024 season approaches, Hunter is poised to make significant impacts on and off the field. His ventures into branding and partnerships could solidify their legacies but also come with the risk of underperformance. However, his current financial stability and market presence suggest a promising future, both in football and business.