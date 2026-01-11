What Colorado's Basketball Team Proved In Valiant Effort Against Texas Tech

Last season, most Colorado Buffaloes losses ended about the same: a back-and-forth fight through 35 minutes, then a collapse that rendered coach Tad Boyle gutless.

But change has arrived, even after more heartbreak. The Buffaloes' 73-71 loss to the No. 14 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday should've been the flatline many felt was coming, but instead instilled more confidence that they're building something unique.

Colorado's Comeback Falls Short Against Texas Tech

Jan 10, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) defends on Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) in the second half at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado came inches, and possibly fingertips, from stunning one of the nation's best teams in Boulder. The Buffs trailed by 24 with 13 minutes left after a ludicrous 41-11 Red Raider stretch, but they found a 20-3 run and 11-4 closing spurt that brought them one shot from a miracle.

And once Texas Tech's last possession flopped, Colorado's starring guard combo of Isaiah Johnson and Barrington Hargress had space to create it. But it wasn't there.

After Hargress's last-second heave clanked and the CU Events Center's liveliest crowd all season subsided, Boyle took the mic for a parting plea:

"Do not give up on this team! We will be back! We need you, and we love you! Go Buffs!"

Buffaloes Making Big 12 Progress

Jan 10, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard Isaiah Johnson (2) shoots the ball over Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Donovan Atwell (12) in the second half at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It was clear in so many ways: this wasn't the 2024-25 Buffaloes anymore, even if some were still around. The team that heated Boyle's seat more than any of his 15-year tenure was dead and buried.

While not yet consistently, Colorado plays with a fire that would make dragons blush. The toughness Johnson exudes through rough patches of play shone again, leading the Buffs with 21 points despite a scoreless first half.

He made just three field goals, but putting his head down and getting Red Raider stars in foul trouble worked both ways (13-of-13 on free throws, four TTU players with four or more fouls).

And when needed most, Johnson hit two 3-pointers in two minutes that brought the comeback near crescendo. His defense held strong as well, keeping Texas Tech to just one field goal in six minutes.

"We talked about just getting stops one possession at a time, taking our time," Johnson said. "In that six minutes, we just showed the team we could be. So we just got to be there for the full 40 minutes."

Hargress owned the first half with 14 of his 17 points, also leading Colorado with four assists. Forward Sebastian Rancik pitched in 13 points and eight rebounds, while Bangot Dak brought down 13 boards.

Texas Tech saw an off night by National Player of the Year candidate JT Toppin's standards, limited to 16 points in foul trouble, though he grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds. He led a dominant Red Raider effort on the glass, 46-36 (16-7 offensively).

Jan 10, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward Donovan Atwell (12) shoots the ball over Colorado Buffaloes guard Barrington Hargress (24) during the first half at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Still, senior forward Donovan Atwell helped negate Toppin's containment. The left-handed UNC Greensboro transfer cashed five 3s to lead Texas Tech with 17 points.

Most stats would indicate a blowout for the visitors, but Colorado put on its big boy pants, not broken out since 2024's NCAA Tournament.

Can this young, imperfect team get there again? Probably not now, even at 2-1 in Big 12 play (12-4 overall) with numerous winnable games ahead. Defunct defense, rubbish rebounding and inconsistent intensity will likely hold the Buffs back from true competitiveness in the nation's deepest conference, and Boyle knows it.

But with retention and recalibration, Colorado's future can be seen via satellite. Hearts and heads are in the right place, and even with every right to, the black and gold never paint their flag white.

"I'm really proud of this team for the comeback that they made," Boyle said. "The heart that they showed down the stretch, and the grit, the toughness."