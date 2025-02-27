Travis Hunter doesn't trust Deion Sanders 'eight toes down' in an odd scenario
Travis Hunter might be one of the most dynamic two-way talents in college football history. As he gears up for the 2025 NFL Combine, he'll be faced with questions about his future. Hunter will primarily participate in the combine as a defensive back, but many expect him to showcase his skills as a wide receiver as well.
Despite the serious nature of his draft preparation, Hunter found himself in a bit of an awkward situation after joking about Colorado head coach Deion Sanders' well-known foot issues.
During an episode of 'The Travis Hunter Show', Hunter was asked which three retired NFL players he would choose for a hypothetical “survivor squad” in a doomsday scenario. He initially hesitated but ultimately selected Cam Newton, Sanders, and Kevin Mathis. However, his reasoning for almost leaving out Coach Prime drew attention.
"Coach Prime only got eight toes. There's no way we can survive, bro," Hunter said.
While meant as a lighthearted remark, it may not sit well with Sanders, who has undergone multiple foot surgeries in recent years, leading to the partial amputation of his toes. Hunter may need to smooth things over with his legendary coach before heading to the next level.
Deion Sanders goes "eight toes down" showing amputated foot on Good Morning America
On the field, Hunter is fighting to be recognized as a legitimate two-way player in the NFL. While some teams project him solely as a cornerback and others as a receiver, Hunter remains steadfast in his desire to play both positions.
“They say nobody has ever done it the way I do it, but I tell them I’m just different,” Hunter said at the Combine on Thursday.
Hunter’s 2024 Heisman-winning season proved his versatility, with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense, along with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups on defense. He logged an astonishing 688 defensive snaps and 672 offensive snaps, proving his endurance and elite ability on both sides of the ball.
His ultimate goal is to be the No. 1 overall pick, a selection currently held by the Tennessee Titans. However, his top priority remains finding a team willing to let him continue his two-way dominance at the professional level.