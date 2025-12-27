How To Watch Colorado's Non-Conference Finale: Preview, TV Channel, Prediction

A barrage of Big 12 battles awaits, but the Colorado Buffaloes have one more task at hand in non-conference play. Coach Tad Boyle's Buffs (10-2) face their in-state rival Bears of Northern Colorado (9-3), in a matchup that drew more than intrigue one year ago.

How to Watch

When: Sunday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m. MT

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

TV Broadcast: ESPN+

Radio Call: KOA 850 AM and 94.1 FM

Buffs Duel Bears In Centennial State Showdown

Dec 6, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams head coach Ali Farokhmanesh reacts ahead of Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) in the first half at Moby Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Colorado dropped to No. 60 in NET rankings and 70th in KenPom after a disappointing defeat in the Hall of Fame Series against Stanford. The Cardinal rattled the Buffaloes' usually smooth offense and was powered by a season-high 32-point effort from freshman guard Ebuka Okorie.

Guards Barrington Hargress and Isaiah Johnson, alongside forward Sebastian Rancik, managed double-digit scoring nights, but a season-high 18 turnovers and 4-for-17 3-point shooting ruined any hopes of a comeback. The Buffs kept pace in the first half, but couldn't puncture Stanford's zone defense and faded late in a 77-68 loss, by far their lowest scoring total all season.

Dec 6, 2025; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams forward Augustinas Kiudulas (11) drives to the basket against Colorado Buffaloes forward Alon Michaeli (3) in the first half at Moby Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Forwards Bangot Dak and Alon Michaeli combined for eight turnovers in the loss and will look to bounce back. A home crowd should help, as Colorado's last affair in Boulder against Portland State was held without fans due to hazardous winds and widespread power outages.

The Northern Colorado Bears are regulars at the CU Events Center, and last year they ferociously tested the Buffs. Colorado prevailed in a double-overtime thriller that included a last-second Bears 3-ball that forced the first OT.

Both teams are largely different in 2025, but that won't de-escalate their in-state fury. Sitting just an hour northeast in Greeley, Northern Colorado is performing well and should make for another cinematic bout.

Battle-Tested Bears Should Pose Problems

Dec 16, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Northern Colorado Bears forward Brock Wisne (14) works the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders forward JT Toppin (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

NoCo enters Boulder off back-to-back losses but has had plenty of positives throughout non-conference play. The Bears went to Lubbock on Dec. 16 and gave No. 19-ranked Texas Tech all it could handle, falling 101-90.

A pair of seniors in guard Quinn Denker and forward Brock Wisne lead the charge offensively. Denker was injured for the Texas Tech game and is uncertain for Sunday, but he has five 20-point performances to lead Northern Colorado with 17.3 points per game this season.

Wisne has carried the load in his absence, averaging 16.8 points and a team-high 6.2 rebounds. The four-year Bear dropped 29 against the Red Raiders and 27 last Saturday against Denver.

That was another loss for the Bears, however. Their third defeat game on a last-second 3-pointer against St. Thomas-Minnesota on Nov. 21.

Still, Northern Colorado is another well-built Big Sky side that should give Colorado the defensive headaches that have shrouded its mostly positive early portion of the season. The Bears rack up 86.9 points per game on 51 percent shooting and match the Buffaloes' rebound and assist averages.

Colorado's Keys To Beat Portland State

Mar 13, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes coach Tad Boyle during a timeout in the second half against the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Start Hot: The Buffaloes' struggles have littered first halves this season and caught up to them against Stanford. Players like Hargress, Rancik and Johnson should prioritize pace to not allow any moments of early hope for the Bears.

Barbecue Chicken: Northern Colorado has three players of 6-7 or taller in its starting lineup, but no one taller than 6-10 in its rotation. Dak should remain aggressive and utilize his height advantage on the glass and around the paint.

Win the Track Meet: Colorado may not be a defensive team this season, and that's okay. While the Buffs should slow the game down when necessary, embracing NoCo's high-octane offense and simply outscoring them could be a more feasible path to a win.

Colorado vs. Northern Colorado Prediction

Expect another game that, in an ideal world, would be much further apart than it will be. However, the Buffs' home success should continue with another late-game push. Colorado will defeat Northern Colorado in a 93-84 barnburner.