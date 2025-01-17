Travis Hunter goes off about Carson Beck's NIL deal: 'Where is my $10 million?'
Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter recently expressed his disbelief and frustration over reports that former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was offered a staggering $10 million NIL deal to transfer to Miami. Speaking candidly on his podcast, Hunter questioned the massive sums being handed out in the NIL era.
“How do you get ten million dollars? Where is my ten million?” Hunter exclaimed. “How are all of these people getting this much money? Let me go test it out.”
Hunter humorously suggested that he might return to college football if the money was right, joking about testing his NIL value and aiming for another Heisman Trophy. “Let me see if I can get me $100 million,” he quipped. While he acknowledged that entering the NFL Draft was a logical step in his career, he playfully entertained the idea of staying at Colorado if the school offered him $40 million, a sentiment he also shared during practice two months ago.
Hunter’s remarks highlight the evolving landscape of college sports, where NIL deals have become a game-changer. His comments also underscore the significant disparity in earnings among players, with some athletes commanding eye-popping figures. For Hunter, who is projected as a top-five pick in April’s NFL Draft, the focus remains on solidifying his future in the professional ranks.
Last season, Hunter showcased his remarkable versatility and endurance, playing over 1,400 snaps for the Buffaloes. On offense, he recorded 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 16 touchdowns. Defensively, he tallied 35 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and four interceptions, cementing his status as one of college football’s most dynamic talents.
As Hunter prepares for the NFL, his comments add to the broader conversation about NIL’s impact on the sport. While he joked about the allure of a hypothetical multi-million-dollar deal, his focus on the NFL Draft signals a commitment to achieving greatness at the next level. For now, his unique abilities and personality continue to captivate fans and highlight the changing face of college football.