Colorado Buffaloes 99-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom receives historic NIL deal
The Colorado Buffaloes football season is less than ten days away with headlines coming faster than ever. One of the more heartfelt stories is Peggy Coppom's unique NIL deal with Blenders. The 99-year-old shines everywhere she goes in Boulder. With the help of Deion Sanders, Coppom will be featured on her own sunglasses sleeve, a tribute to the Buffs superfan.
"For over 80 years, Miss Peggy’s unwavering support has embodied true fandom," Blenders wrote in a statement. "In a historic first, Miss Peggy is the first fan to receive a NIL deal, with $1 from each sleeve sold going to her—a small gesture for her lifetime of dedication. Miss Peggy’s legacy inspires not just players but entire generations."
Colorado's nearly century-old icon took on the identity of "drip queen" in February when she was accompanied by a few members of the Buffs offensive line. She hit the throne dressed in a CU bomber jacket from the Anthony Lawrence Collection, along with Blender Prime shades for a promotional shoot. It was a great moment caught by Well Off Media.
Coppom is one-half of the famed CU twins with Betty Hoover, who passed away in 2020. While Peggy has been solo for a bit, she keeps the memory of her sister alive and well. They've been avid supporters of CU athletics for over eight decades.
Peggy Coppom tells Deion Sanders to "Play my theme music" after Nebraska win
Sanders has quickly become one of Peggy's biggest fans since he arrived on campus. Coppom has only missed a few CU football games since her family moved from the high plains of eastern Colorado to Boulder to escape the Dust Bowl in 1939. She became a season ticket holder in 1966, witnessing some of the greatest moments in Colorado history.
Sanders vowed that the Buffs would return to a bowl game with Peggy this year. Not counting the Covid-shortened year of 2020, Colorado's last postseason appearance came in the 2016 Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State.