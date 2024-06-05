Former Colorado cornerback Isreal Solomon shines at Dallas camps
Isreal Solomon is on the verge of finding a new football home. The former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback was recently back home in Dallas attending camps for both TCU and SMU and left a lasting impression. He ran a 4.41 forty-yard dash in front of the Horned Frog coaches, which had them wondering why Solomon moved on from CU? The short answer is a lack of support and resources.
"I don't want to go too deep, but Isreal wasn't offered a scholarship and we had concerns about the environment in Boulder," Zurich Soloman told Buffs Beat. "We're excited to have Izzy with coaches concerned about player development who will help mold his journey. Thus why he's exploring his options elsewhere."
Solomon came to Colorado as a preferred walk-on last year. He was a “monster” on film and showed out time and time again. He was reportedly one of the only players to jam up Travis Hunter and others in practice, giving a consistent challenge for the deep set of receivers. He nearly had a pick in CU's Black and Gold Spring Game before entering the portal.
Deion Sanders sent well-wishes to the Solomon family via X (Formerly Twitter).
"You're a great father my brother and I pray things work out for the family You truly sacrificed for your son and family and that's appreciated truly. God bless u my brother and keep the standard the standard. Love ya man!"
The Dallas, Texas native made his way to Florida as the only recruit to play in both the Trinity League (CA)a, along with high-level Division I feeder IMG. Two of the toughest at the high school level with a slew of NFL talent being produced from both. Solomon transferred to IMG Academy as a senior from Santa Margarita Catholic HS in Southern California. He tore his labrum in the first game of the 2021 season but staged a massive comeback. As IMG’s defensive captain, he racked up 45 tackles, 4 INTs, 5 PDUs, and 2.5 sacks.
Solomon was part of Colorado's mass exodus with over 40 players leaving Boulder. He preserved his full eligibility and will have four years left at his next stop.